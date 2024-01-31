PWT Launches Partnership With NADRA And New AIA Course

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With two new partners in 2024, PWT doubles down on its commitment to serving the decking professional community

BURLINGTON, Wash., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PWT , creator of the world's first manufacturer-treated laminated veneer lumber (LVL), today announced two exciting new initiatives to empower decking professionals; its membership to the North American Deck and Railing Association (NADRA) and a new American Institute of Architects (AIA) accredited course through Hanley Wood University. Both extend PWT's commitment to equip this professional community with the knowledge and resources they need to thrive in a constantly evolving construction industry landscape.

Now available, the AIA-accredited module, "A Brief History of Deck Substructure Materials and the Potential of Treated LVL," describes the ways homes and decks are impacted by outdoor elements and the advancement of substructure material, including PWTTM Treated LVL . This premium option offers the best of both worlds: the ease of working with wood and the strengths one would expect when working with steel or aluminum. Thanks to its treatment with the proprietary TRU-CORE®

technology, PWT Treated LVL also has an industry-leading 25-year limited warranty. The program can be accessed via the PWT website

and at Hanley Wood University , and participants will earn 1.0 learning unit credit upon completion.

Duane Smith, PWT's VP of Marketing and Business Development commented, "As an industry leader, PWT recognizes the importance of providing architects, designers, engineers, and builders with access to high-quality educational tools that enhance their skills and practice. This will be an invaluable resource for professionals looking to accomplish elevated design and performance goals in future projects using the best products available."

As a demonstration of PWT's ongoing commitment to providing superior solutions, PWT has joined forces with NADRA, the leading trade group for the North American deck and railing building industry. This partnership highlights both entities' shared alignment for helping deck builders set their work apart and grow their businesses by providing unparalleled resources in the community.



Smith continued, "This partnership is an important part of our dedication to leading the industry with a growth mindset. Joining NADRA allows us to further support deck builders by connecting them with a like-minded community and providing them with the tools they need to excel."

In 2024, PWT's dedication to product innovation and developmental opportunities remains unwavering, and its investment in these two initiatives underscores its commitment to the deck builder community. With this membership and accredited course, PWT equips professionals with the knowledge, resources, and support they need to deliver outstanding results and create exceptional outdoor living spaces.

To learn more about how PWT is pushing EWP standards forward with the world's first manufacturer-treated LVL, visit pwtewp .

About PWT

Since 1998, PWT has been one of the world's top producers of engineered wood products. PWT's extensive portfolio of EWP, from I-Joist, untreated LVL Beams and Headers, untreated LVL columns, to Treated LVL Joists and Beams, meets the needs of home builders and decking professionals across North America with innovative solutions and an unrelenting focus on quality. Headquartered in Burlington, Washington, PWT operates factories in Washington, California, North Carolina and British Columbia. PWT is the proud creator of the world's first manufacturer-treated laminated veneer lumber (LVL), PWT Treated LVL, which offers superior strength, uniformity and an industry-leading 25-year warranty against damage from decay, fungal rot and wood-destroying insects thanks to its proprietary treatment with TRU-CORE® Technology. For more information, visit .

