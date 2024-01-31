KISS USA to Support American Heart Association®'s Iconic Go Red for Women® Red Dress Collection® Concert

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KISS will "Bring the Salon" to this year's event in New York City to help women feel confident, while empowering them to live longer, healthier lives

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS USA, the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of professional quality nail and lash products, is excited to announce their support of the American Heart Association®'s Go Red for Women® Red Dress Collection® Concert on January 31st. KISS is supporting the esteemed annual event to help underscore the importance of heart health awareness for women, and the power it has to change and save lives.

More than twenty years ago, the Red Dress Collection, founded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute's The Heart Truth® program, was launched with a key goal – to raise awareness for cardiovascular diseases, which kill nearly one in every three women each year. Today, it's an iconic concert, celebrity fashion and influencer event designed to support women's cardiovascular health by bringing together celebrities, musicians, fashion designers and media to engage more women and save more lives.

"Investing in health is personal, as personal as our unique identities," said Marsha Jones, American Heart Association volunteer board chair and former executive vice president and chief diversity officer for The PNC Financial Services Group. "This commitment from KISS USA underscores our investment in women's health and wellbeing and will help us continue to inspire women to become the best versions of themselves."

KISS will "Bring the Salon" to this year's star-studded event in New York City to help women survivors and guests in attendance embrace their beauty. There will be a photo booth, custom branded guest glam stations, featuring KISS products along with a makeup artist and manicurist for guests to receive makeup applications, touch ups and lash applications, as well as KISS gift bags of products to bring home the glam.

"Despite cardiovascular diseases being the leading cause of death among women, less than half of women are aware that cardiovascular disease is their greatest health threat. By harnessing the unstoppable collective power of women, we are very proud to collaborate with such an iconic institution in support of an immensely important cause. At KISS, we're passionate about helping women feel their best every day. Being able to contribute and participate in the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert is an honor for our entire company," says Annette DeVita-Goldstein, SVP of Global Marketing.

Every February, millions of people celebrate American Heart Month through experiences, social media, traditional media, and more to advocate for more research and swifter action for heart health, and KISS USA is proud to support the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Movement.

KISS products are available online at kissusa and in mass retailers such as ULTA, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Walmart nationwide.

