Coin Metrics Completes First Independent Audit In Accordance With The IOSCO Principles For Financial Benchmarks And The UK Benchmarks Regulation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The "reasonable assurance" audit of Coin Metrics' index business was conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP who were engaged to provide the highest level of assurance available



BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coin Metrics Inc., the leading provider of crypto financial intelligence, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a rigorous, independent audit of its index business' adherence to the International Organization of Securities ("IOSCO") Principles and the UK Benchmarks Regulation ("BMR"). The audit was conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC").

Coin Metrics was subject to "reasonable assurance" review – the highest level of assurance available for an audit – of the Coin Metrics Bletchley Indexes ("CMBI"), which are a comprehensive suite of single-asset, multi-asset and unique crypto asset benchmarks used by leading crypto and traditional financial institutions to power their investment products.

Coin Metrics elected to go a step further than most audits which simply opine on whether management accurately described its policies, processes and controls and, instead, was also audited against the adequacy of the design and implementation of those controls. Through this audit, PwC sought to validate whether the CMBI family was governed and controlled in accordance with the requirements of IOSCO and BMR.

"I am proud of the Coin Metrics team for their unwavering commitment to precision and reliability in our digital asset data, and for their willingness to open up our products to this rigorous, independent review," said Tim Rice, co-founding CEO of Coin Metrics. "At Coin Metrics, we Put Truth to Work, and this milestone underscores our dedication to transparency and maintaining the highest industry standards for our indexes. Through this process, we also identified areas for continued improvement and have now addressed those, emerging as a stronger company as a result of the audit."

The IOSCO Principles have been the industry standard for more than a decade and cover best practices in governance, accountability, quality and transparency of benchmark design, and more. The BMR is a regulatory framework that establishes standards for benchmark administrators, contributors, and the use of benchmarks in financial instruments within the United Kingdom, and mirrors that of the European Union.

The full Statement of Adherence and detailed results of the audit, as well as the scope of the indexes included within the audit, can be requested from Coin Metrics here .

With the most extensive crypto data coverage in the industry, Coin Metrics offers a comprehensive suite of services – including indexes, on-chain data, a universal block explorer, market data and metrics and network risk management –

to the most prestigious institutions touching cryptoassets. The company was recently included on the 'FORTUNE Crypto 40 ' list of the most influential companies in the industry and was recognized as the Most Innovative Solution Provider at Hedgeweek's 2022 European Digital Asset Awards.

ABOUT COIN METRICS:

Coin Metrics is the leading provider of crypto financial intelligence, offering network data, market data, indexes and network risk solutions to the most prestigious institutions touching cryptoassets. Established in 2017, Coin Metrics is committed to building the crypto economy on a foundation of truth, providing authentic and accurate data with the highest standards of clarity and precision. Coin Metrics puts unparalleled insight and accuracy into crypto data and analytics so that companies can accelerate value creation and minimize risk. For more information, visit .

Media contact: Jamie

Lovegrove

[email protected]

(301) 529-5085

SOURCE Coin Metrics