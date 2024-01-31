Financial Advisors Jonathan Maloney And Niki Davis Join LPL

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Jonathan Maloney and Niki Davis have joined LPL's employee advisor channel, Linsco by LPL Financial , to launch Maloney Davis Wealth Management. They reported having served approximately $175 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors.



Based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Maloney and Davis are longtime business partners with 35 years of collective industry experience. They have earned the reputation as caring, knowledgeable financial advisors who go the extra mile for clients by providing easy to understand investment advice and robust planning.

“It can often be difficult to manage money for clients or make recommendations without first understanding when and how they are planning to spend the money,” Maloney said.“That's why we take a proactive approach. We created a business that is entirely centered around financial planning.”

Why Linsco by LPL Financial

Looking to step away from the wirehouse environment and have more control of their business, Maloney and Davis turned to Linsco by LPL.

Linsco is LPL's employee advisor channel that was created for financial advisors such as Maloney and Davis who seek the core tenets of independence, including owning their client relationships and having the flexibility to run their practice on their own terms. With Linsco, advisors have access to LPL's integrated wealth management platform and robust business resources, along with the additional benefits of having support from an experienced branch management team and other dedicated consultants.

“We wanted the opportunity to keep things as consistent as possible, yet with improved experiences for our clients,” Davis said.“With Linsco, we can focus on taking care of our clients and their families with less restrictions, while growing our business our way. We're confident this move will allow us to strengthen the relationships with our clients for generations to come.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said,“We welcome Jonathan and Niki to the LPL community and congratulate them on taking control of their business and client relationships. Advisors deserve to be able to serve their clients the way they think is best and build a business with value. LPL is committed to meeting advisors where they are in the evolution of their practice, providing them with choice and flexibility to launch, grow and monetize a business of their design. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Maloney Davis Wealth Management.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and enterprises, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 560 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and enterprise leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and enterprises, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Throughout this communication, the terms“financial advisors” and“advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations " or "Press Releases " section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2023.

