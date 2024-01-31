William Mcconnell Retires From His Distinguished Career After Celebrating 80Th Birthday

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smarter Surfaces, a leader in whiteboard paint and other innovative commercial wallcoverings, films, paints, and plasters, announces the retirement of William McConnell, its esteemed Chairman, following a remarkable career that spanned 6 decades. The announcement comes on the heels of the celebration marking his 80th birthday.



William McConnell (B, FCMA) has been part of distinguished companies such as Ford Motor Company, Chrysler Motor Company, Irish Biscuits Limited, and W&R Jacob plc. His directorships also included that of Brevan Howard Group, Tarchon Fund & Strategic Alpha Fund to name a few.

William McConnell, who has served as Chairman since the formation of Smarter Surfaces, has been a driving force in the success growth of Smarter Surfaces. Under William McConnell's guidance, Smarter Surfaces achieved numerous milestones, expanded its global presence, and maintained a steadfast commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. His dedication to corporate responsibility and community engagement has left an indelible mark on both the company and the communities it serves.

Ronan Clarke, Director of Smarter Surfaces, said, "To have someone like William McConnell with such extensive leadership experience by your side has been a tremendous support in growing Smarter Surfaces, Bill's advice and guidance in our early years was invaluable."

The management team expresses its deep appreciation for William McConnell's remarkable contributions and wishes him a well-deserved and fulfilling retirement. Smarter Surfaces is committed to building on the foundation laid by Bill.

Smarter Surfaces remains dedicated to its mission of creating innovative, collaborative, and engaging modern working and learning spaces and looks forward to continued success in the years ahead.

Smarter Surfaces Background

Smarter Surfaces is a world leader in providing functional surface products, with a variety of functionalities, to a global range of customers. Their products include a functional surface range of magnetic, whiteboard and projection paints and wallcoverings.

