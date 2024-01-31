Playground’S Child Care Management Solutions Now Available Through Carahsoft GSA Schedule And Additional Contract Vehicles

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative Approach to Child Care Management Available to the Public Sector

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playground , the child care management platform making excellent child care accessible to all, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , the Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Carahsoft has added Playground to its GSA Schedule contract, making the Playground child care management platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft and its reseller partners.



“While we initially built Playground for our family, we quickly realized there were so many other use cases in early child care that could use software built just for them,” said Daniel Andrews, CEO of Playground.“Our mission is to make excellent child care accessible to all, and our addition to Carahsoft's GSA schedule will further that goal by bringing our solutions to the Public Sector. Several states have already partnered with us to make Playground available to all child care providers for free.”

The importance of accessible child care is clearer now more than ever, but running a child care program, regardless of size, requires a significant time investment in administrative work. Playground's child care management software and application help child care centers of all sizes save money and eliminate time-consuming administrative work, while making families and staff happier.

“Carahsoft is proud to expand the reach of Playground's solutions to the Public Sector,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President.“The ability to make accessible child care available to agencies through our reseller partners is crucial, and we look forward to growing our partnership with Playground.”

Playground's solutions are available through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and additional State and Local Contracts. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (888) 964-7379 or ... .

About Playground

Playground is the modern child care management software that eliminates admin busywork and delights families. Our top-rated software includes essential features like billing, family engagement, digital paperwork, attendance, food program management, payroll, reporting, and more. Featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, Playground works with 100,000+ satisfied child care providers, teachers, and families using Playground. We partner both with states and individual child care centers, in-home providers, multi-site organizations, before & after school programs, and Montessori preschools. Learn more at .

