Reusable Water Bottle Market To Reach US$ 14.53 Billion By 2034: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising Awareness of Detrimental Effects of Single-Use Plastics Driving Sales of Smart Reusable Water Bottles Rockville , Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a newly published industry analysis by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global reusable water bottle market is estimated at US$ 10.26 billion for 2024 and is forecasted to reach US$ 14.53 billion by the end of 2034.

Market growth is being driven by increasing environmental concerns, busy lifestyles, and a rising awareness of the detrimental effects of single-use plastics. Growing global awareness of environmental issues, particularly plastic pollution, is a primary driver boosting the reusable water bottle market. Consumers are increasingly opting for reusable water bottles as part of their commitment to sustainable practices and reducing their ecological footprint. Get Free Sample Copy of This Report: Surge in the adoption of innovative materials, including plant-based plastics, biodegradable compounds, and advanced polymers is influencing demand for reusable water bottles. Design trends focused on combining aesthetics with functionality, incorporating features such as smart lids, built-in filters, and collapsible structures are boosting demand for innovative reusable water bottles. Consumer demand for unique and personalized products is also driving market growth. Several brands are offering options for consumers to choose colors, and patterns, and even add personalized engravings, enhancing the overall consumer experience. Rapid urbanization and the prevalence of on-the-go lifestyles are also increasing the demand for convenient hydration solutions. Reusable water bottles cater to the needs of urban consumers who prioritize portable and easily accessible products. Stringent regulations against single-use plastics in various regions are encouraging the use of eco-friendly alternatives. Government initiatives promoting sustainable practices and offering incentives for businesses to adopt environmentally friendly products are further driving market growth.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 14.53 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 3.5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 306 Tables No. of Figures 475 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study



Global demand for reusable water bottles is projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.5% during the next 10 years.

The United States market for reusable water bottles is expected to reach US$ 3.1 billion by 2034-end.

Sales of reusable water bottles in Japan are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2034. Demand for polymer-based reusable water bottles is forecasted to reach a market value of US$ 3.93 billion by 2034-end.

“Incorporation of smart technologies in reusable water bottles, such as hydration tracking sensors, temperature control, and UV-C sterilization features, are gaining traction, attracting the tech-savvy consumer base,” says a Fact analyst.

Competitive Analysis

Leading reusable water bottle manufacturers include Nalge Nunc International Corp., CamelBak Products, LLC, Bulletin Bottle, BRITA GmbH, Emsa GmbH, and SIGG Switzerland AG. Leading companies are known for their innovative designs, strong branding, and commitment to sustainability, giving them a competitive edge.

Companies are focusing on product diversification, strategic partnerships, and continuous innovation to maintain a competitive advantage. Marketing campaigns emphasizing sustainability, health benefits, and product uniqueness are common strategies adopted by key market players to capture consumer attention.

Key market players are also expanding their global presence through strategic partnerships and distribution agreements. Expanding into high-potential regions and targeting diverse consumer demographics are crucial aspects of maintaining and increasing market shares.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global reusable water bottle market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on material (glass, metal, polymers, silicone), product type (filtered, plain, infuser, collapsible, insulated, growler, others), primary usage (everyday, sports, travel, others), size (8 to 12 Oz, 16 to 27 Oz, 32 Oz, 40 Oz, 64 Oz, 1 gallon and above), and sales channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, independent stores, e-Commerce, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:

