Organic Spice Market Forecast Report 2024-2028: A $45.08 Billion Market By 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Spice Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The comprehensive analysis of the global Organic Spice Market reveals a robust growth forecast, with a significant CAGR, as the demand for organic, non-irradiated, and non-GMO spices surges among health-conscious consumers worldwide. The report provides critical insights into evolving industry trends, market shares, growth opportunities, and the potential for future expansions.

With the growing consumer inclination towards healthier dietary choices and sustainable agriculture, the organic spice industry has experienced substantial growth. The recently published market research report emphasizes the expansion of the organic spice sector, encompassing a wide range of products, including organic ginger, turmeric, pepper, and clove, among others.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report



Significant growth from $29.1 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $31.73 billion in 2024, with ongoing progress expected to reach $45.08 billion by 2028.

Strategic industry innovations such as steam treatment and the inclusion of functional spices to appeal to the evolving consumer preferences.

An increased focus on local sourcing and regional flavors, reflecting a shift towards more authentic and ethnic culinary experiences. The Asia-Pacific region stands as the largest market in 2023, with strong potential for further expansion.

These insights are indicative of a dynamic market where organic spice producers are leveraging innovative strategies to meet the burgeoning demand for organic products. This includes stepping into new forms of spices, such as powders, seeds, and various blend types distributed across supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online platforms.

Internationally, the spice market is poised for substantial growth, stimulated by trends in global trade and exportation, accentuating the importance of spice trade in the global economic landscape. Additionally, consumer demand continues to rise for ethnic flavors and healthier food options, which in turn fuels the organic spice industry growth.

Recent acquisitions within the industry reflect an aggressive stance towards expansion and diversification, with large-scale food and beverage companies positioning themselves to capitalize on the shift towards organic and flavorful products.

The detailed report also offers a country-level analysis, highlighting the scale and nature of the organic spice market across key geographies, thus bringing forth a global perspective crucial for businesses aiming to scale internationally.

Overall, this comprehensive market research underscores a vibrant and evolving industry ecosystem, set to continue its upward trajectory propelled by innovation, consumer preferences, and international trade dynamics. Interested stakeholders in the food industry, ranging from producers to retailers, and organic product enthusiasts will find this report an invaluable resource for navigating the burgeoning organic spice market.

Companies Profiled



Rapid Organic Pvt. Ltd.

Organic Spices Inc.

Yogi Botanicals International

The Spice Hunter Inc.

Frontier Co-op

Live Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Starwest Botanicals Inc.

Rocky Mountain Spice Company

The Spice House

Spices Inc.

UK Blending Ltd.

The Watkins Company

Spice Chain Corporation

McCormick & Company

Aryan International

Pacific Spice Company Inc.

Simply Organic Pvt. Ltd.

Atlantic Spice Company

Bart Ingredients Ltd.

Biova GmbH

Earthen Delight Agro Products Pvt. Ltd.

Green Earth Products Pvt. Ltd.

Herbs Egypt Co.

Husarich GmbH

Kancor Ingredients Limited

Live Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Mountain Rose Herbs

Naturex Ltd.

Organic Wise Chemical Ltd. P.F. Harris Manufacturing Company LLC

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900