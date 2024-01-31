Icoreconnect Announces Exciting Updates To One Of Its Leading Saas Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OCOEE, FL, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – iCoreConnect, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT) (“iCore” or the“Company”) , a cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform, today announced its latest version of iCoreCodeGenius.



iCoreConnect is thrilled to announce significant enhancements to its iCoreCodeGenius Software as a Service (SaaS) offering. iCoreCodeGenius delivers fast, reliable, and accurate medical coding to provide healthcare organizations with the appropriate codes and documentation needed, resulting in reduced claim denials. The latest update was tailor-made with the needs of healthcare professionals in mind, and will provide them with even more powerful tools and features to streamline their workflows, boost productivity, and drive business growth.

"Our customers asked us for a more integrated workflow with the addition of CPT codes, and with this transformative update, we are taking a significant step forward by offering a set of tools and features that will drive success for businesses in healthcare," said Robert McDermott, CEO & President of iCoreConnect.“These updates come at a time when the healthcare landscape is evolving rapidly, and businesses need agile and adaptable solutions to stay competitive. The updated iCoreCodeGenius is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of our customers. These enhancements have been designed with the user experience in mind, focusing on simplicity, efficiency, and functionality. iCoreConnect remains dedicated to staying at the forefront of technology and innovation, ensuring our customers have the solutions they need to maximize their workflow productivity and profitability.”

Key features and improvements in the updated iCoreCodeGenius include:



Advanced Coding : Enhanced capabilities provide users with deeper insights into their data and help them make more informed decisions with the addition of CPT code lookups.

Enhanced User Interface : The revamped user interface offers a sleek, intuitive design, making it easier than ever for users to navigate the platform and access the features they need.

Enhanced Integration Options : The updated solution now offers seamless integration with even more third-party EHR/EMR and Practice Management software, facilitating greater connectivity across users' tech ecosystems.

Improved Performance : Optimizations to the solution's backend enhance speed and reliability, ensuring a more efficient workflow.

Enhanced Security : Recognizing the critical importance of data security, the updated iCoreCodeGenius includes the latest security features to protect sensitive information. Scalability : As your business grows, iCoreConnect grows with you. Scalability has been a core focus to ensure, enabling users to adapt the solution to their changing needs.

About iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT)

iCoreConnect Inc. is a cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and practice profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. iCoreConnect's philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, positioning iCoreConnect to respond to the market's needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 16 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 100 product endorsements with state or regional healthcare associations across the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A.“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

