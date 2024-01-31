Premio Adds New X86 Intel Alder Lake-N Single Board Computer To Its Portfolio Of Motherboards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Premio Inc Brand Logo

CT-DAL01 3.5" SBC

Two new models of 3.5” SBC offering unique performance for industrial deployments

- Dustin Seetoo, Dir. of Product Marketing

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Premio Inc., a global leader in rugged edge/embedded computing and industrial display technology, announces the release of its newest x86 single board computer, supported by Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake-N processors. This new SBC introduces a new class of performance and versatility for more levels of compute to deliver exceptional performance for a wide range of industrial IoT and embedded computing applications.

Intel's Alder Lake-N represents the latest in entry level processors, designed for low power, efficient throughput and multi-core performance. Using the same Gracemont CPU architecture found in the Efficiency cores in 12th/13th Generation Intel Core CPUs, the Alder Lake-N platform boasts improved performance over previous entry level processors from Intel by up to 28%, and up to 42% with the Core i3 N-Series processor.

“Our latest generation of single-board computers from Intel's Alder Lake-N processors redefines the possibilities for embedded systems and IoT applications,“ said product marketing director, Dustin Seetoo.”With its compact design, robust performance, and unparalleled versatility, these SBCs enable OEM systems builders with a faster time to market and industrial-grade reliability.”

The new Alder Lake-N single board computer comes in two distinct configurations, the CT-DAL01 , available on release, and the CT-DAL11 , available at the end March 2024; offering unique features that present budget-friendly options for performance and value. Both configurations offer enhanced performance, richer graphics, and overall improved user experience for OEM system builders searching for an entry level, off-the-shelf building block in their industrial computing solutions. By leveraging Intel Alder Lake-N, this single board computer offers an affordable, high performance compute option in a small form factor, ideal for the most space constrained applications.

CT-DAL01 Key Features

- Supports 12th Generation Intel Alder Lake-N processors

- DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM. Max. up to 16GB

- Triple independent display

- 2x 2.5 GbE Ethernet Ports

- M.2 B Key & E Keys for versatile expansion

- Rich, high-speed digital I/O

- TPM 2.0

CT-DAL11 Key Features

- Supports 12th Generation Intel Alder Lake-N processors

- DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM. Max. up to 16GB

- Triple independent display

- 3x 2.5 GbE Ethernet Ports

- M.2 B Key & E Keys for versatile expansion

- High speed wireless connectivity - 5G Support & SIM Socket for 4G/LTE

- Rich, high-speed digital I/O

- TPM 2.0

With the addition of the two 3.5” SBC configurations to Premio's extensive lineup of standard off-the-shelf embedded solutions, OEM system builders can integrate this single board computer for a faster time to market. Key market verticals that benefit from these powerful boards include industrial automation, smart retail and kiosks, digital signage, and more.

To learn more about Premio's newest 3.5” single board computer, contact our embedded computing experts at ...

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 30 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge Computers, HMI Displays, and HPC Storage Servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at .

Dustin Seetoo

Premio Inc.

+1 626-839-3100

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn