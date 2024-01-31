Parkopedia Collaborates With Chargehub To Provide Data And Transactions On Over 80,000 North American Chargers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Hans Puvogel, Parkopedia COOLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- - New partnership between ChargeHub and Parkopedia to provide drivers direct access and frictionless transactions on over 80,000 US and Canadian chargers- ChargeHub offers the largest 'roaming hub' in North America- Access provided to more than 70% of open network chargers in the US and Canada from more than 20 Charge Site Operators (CSOs)Parkopedia, the world's leading connected car services provider, is partnering with ChargeHub, the largest North American EV roaming hub operator, to enhance the charging experience for millions of North American EV drivers. ChargeHub's 80,000-strong network of charging stations across the US and Canada will be integrated into Parkopedia's Payment Platform to enable in-car charger activations and payments via a single sign-on account on participating Charge Site Operators (CSOs). The partnership provides drivers with direct access through their vehicles to a comprehensive number of chargers with coverage across North America, including Parkopedia's market-leading information on parking and charging, dynamic availability data and charging transactions for EV drivers.With the highly fragmented nature of charging in North America, adding access through a roaming hub of ChargeHub's scale means that Parkopedia can provide drivers with stronger nationwide charger coverage. ChargeHub's PassportHub provides the largest roaming hub in the US and Canada, with more than 20 CSO partners and coverage of more than 70% of open network chargers across North America.Parkopedia services are currently integrated with more OEM systems than any other connected services provider in the world, ensuring seamless in-car charging activation and payment functionality and increasing ChargeHub's partner CSOs access to EV drivers. Parkopedia's connected services expertise also ensures that the data drivers receive is as accurate and complete as possible, thanks to established rigorous data verification processes.This addresses the challenging prospect of finding chargers - something that 92% of US EV drivers are anxious about, with these figures far in excess of any of the other countries surveyed in the Parkopedia 2023 Global Driver Survey. Combined with 74% of American EV owners who stated they have run out of charge at least once, compared with a global average of 66%.Meanwhile, the partnership provides scope for ChargeHub users to benefit from combined parking and charging data to improve their charging experience as well as to limit the risk of EV drivers receiving parking fines while charging. To date, 68% of US EV drivers have received a parking fine while charging, according to the Global Driver Survey, far higher than the global average of 57%, highlighting that North American drivers suffer the most from both charging and parking concerns.ChargeHub and Parkopedia's collaboration also offers value to fleets, with operators and drivers able to access chargers from numerous public charging networks through a single account, with valuable parking and charging data integrated into this for a seamless user experience. This partnership provides drivers with access to a vast range of chargers, ensuring that drivers can find chargers locally as well as complete transactions and prioritise fast chargers when needed.Commenting on the new collaboration, Hans Puvogel, Parkopedia COO, said:“Our latest partnership with ChargeHub is an important development for the industry, extending our North American charge point coverage while improving the parking and charging experience for EV drivers and ChargeHub users. North American drivers can now benefit from a streamlined charging experience with access to an additional 80,000 chargers in key locations, along with greater charging availability, location and parking data, combined with frictionless transactions, addressing the main pain points highlighted by EV drivers in our 2023 Global Driver Survey.”In response to the new partnership, ChargeHub CEO, Simon Ouellette, added:“We are proud to be able to offer EV drivers an improved charging experience by combining Parkopedia's parking and charging data with our roaming hub. Once again, this agreement shows that ChargeHub is the preferred partner for eMSPs looking for a full turnkey integration to the largest pool of CSOs in the US and Canada.”About ParkopediaParkopedia is the leading connected car services provider used by automakers, organisations and millions of drivers around the world. Parkopedia helps drivers find and pay for parking, EV charging, fuel and tolls across 90 countries. Parkopedia is also developing highly detailed parking maps and corresponding algorithms to help drivers and self-driving vehicles navigate to an open parking space indoors. Visit href="" rel="external nofollow" parkopedi for more information.About ChargeHubChargeHub is renowned for its North American roaming interoperability hub - Passport Hub - to support the entire industry to easily interconnect and enable large-scale EV roaming to drivers. The company's unique expertise helps eMSPs and CSOs to streamline, simplify and scale roaming interoperability integrations. This major breakthrough has significantly simplified charging for EV drivers and will help accelerate EV adoption. ChargeHub also operates the largest network-independent community-driven EV charging app, with over 1 million annual users. /Parkopedia Media ContactAdam CallandMarketing DirectorT: +44(0)7838219129E: ...ChargeHub Media ContactSimon PillarellaHead of Marketing & Business DevelopmentE: ...

