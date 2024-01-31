Ronn Torossian Discusses What The Future Of Financial Planning Looks Like

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The financial world is unpredictable. The future is chaotic, filled with rapid changes.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Financial planning is being transformed by technology, demographics, and new priorities. It's time to ditch spreadsheets and technical language.

The future is about personalized plans, technology, and a comprehensive approach to financial wellness. It's more than just accumulating money.

Help with technology

The future of financial planning holds a lot of potential. One of those opportunities is AI algorithms being able to scour an individual's financial data to reveal important information and create personalized investment strategies.

These digital tools will be able to tailor portfolios to the unique risk tolerance, life goals, and values of each individual who's using them. They'll also be able to change and adjust on the fly as markets change and life throws curveballs.

Robo-advisors will be able to democratize access to investing, which used to be an exclusive club by offering affordable tools for the new tech-savvy generations and anyone who felt priced out of professional financial guidance in the past. However, that doesn't mean the robo-advisors will be taking over everything.

Instead, there's going to be a powerful partnership between the tools and the people. Financial advisors will be able to get rid of the investment manager role to become financial coaches and trusted navigators for anyone.

With the help of analytical AI tools, financial advisors will be able to dig deeper to find hidden vulnerabilities and opportunities in anyone's portfolio. Their focus will shift from managing portfolios to navigating the labyrinth of their customer's life, creating financial plans that seamlessly blend with their aspirations for mental, physical, and emotional well-being.

Personalization

The future of financial planning belongs to hyper-personalization, where each financial plan is as unique as a person's fingerprint. Platforms will understand the intricate details of the users' lives, including their career dreams, family dynamics, and even their environmental and social values.

These platforms become financial chameleons, morphing to the specific needs of the users, offering investment options that not only align with their risk appetite and growth goals but also resonate with the user's deepest convictions. Sustainability also won't be a niche corner anymore. It's going to become the core of a number of financial plans.

Expect a surge in ethical and impact investing, where an individual's portfolio becomes a canvas for positive social and environmental change. People will be able to invest in initiatives that tackle climate change, support renewable energy, or empower marginalized communities, all while seeking healthy returns on their investments.

Longevity

With lifespans stretching more than ever, retirement planning needs a serious makeover. Rigid timelines and cookie-cutter strategies are out. It's time to create flexible plans that adapt to life's detours and U-turns.

These plans cater to extended working years, phased retirements, and even potential career pivots. Financial advisors become architects of financial longevity, crafting plans that ensure everyone's own nest egg stretches comfortably across decades, with room for unexpected adventures and spontaneous dreams.

