Dreifuss Fireplaces Expands Portfolio With Garage Doors, Launches Certification Courses

Dreifuss Fireplaces has teamed with Raynor Garage Doors and the U.S. FIRE Academy to bring new training to Philadelphia and surrounding areas in Pennsylvania.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dreifuss Fireplaces , the oldest fireplace dealer in North America, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Raynor Garage Doors , marking a significant expansion into the garage door industry. Since 1876, Dreifuss Fireplaces has been a trusted name in Pennsylvania, offering a wide range of fireplace products and services. This partnership signifies a new chapter in the company's history, blending tradition with innovation.Located at 6610 Hasbrook Ave #1 in Philadelphia, Dreifuss Fireplaces is renowned throughout the fireplace industry for its world-class training facility and education center, developed through its partnership with the U.S. FIRE Academy. Leveraging this existing infrastructure, Dreifuss Fireplaces is set to introduce a new line of courses focusing on garage door installation, garage door motors, and garage door service.These comprehensive courses are designed to equip technicians with the skills and knowledge required for garage door installation and services, culminating in a professional certification upon graduation. In an effort to make these certifications more accessible, Dreifuss Fireplaces has collaborated with state and local government agencies to provide opportunities for individuals who may otherwise be unable to afford such training.Jeffrey Dougherty, a representative for Dreifuss Fireplaces, emphasized the company's commitment to excellence and innovation. "As the oldest fireplace dealer in North America, we have a legacy of adapting and growing to meet the evolving needs of our customers. This expansion into garage doors, coupled with our new certification courses, is a testament to our dedication to not only serving our community, but also contributing to the growth and development of industry professionals."Dreifuss Fireplaces now offers the full line of products from Raynor Garage Door in Philadelphia .The courses will be available at the Dreifuss Fireplaces facility located at:6610 Hasbrook Ave #1, Philadelphia, PA 19111Phone: 215-924-3500For more information on the courses, enrollment details, and our partnership with Raynor Garage Doors, please visit the Dreifuss Fireplaces website or contact Jeffrey Dougherty directly using the provided contact information.Contact Information:Jeffrey DoughertyDreifuss Fireplaces6610 Hasbrook Ave #1, Philadelphia, PA 19111215-924-3500

