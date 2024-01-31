Summit BHC Opens Stone River Recovery Center In San Antonio, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brent Turner, CEO, Summit BHC

Furthering Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Treatment

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Summit BHC (“Summit”), a leading provider of high-quality, evidence-based behavioral health and addiction treatment services, announces the opening of Stone River Recovery Center (“Stone River”) in San Antonio, Texas.Stone River marks Summit's fourth facility in Texas and the 36th in its growing network. The 80-bed facility is designed to serve adults battling mental health and substance use disorders. With a dedicated team of experienced clinicians and support members, Stone River offers an array of services, from detoxification and residential treatment to structured outpatient programs."Recognizing the unique challenges faced by individuals in our communities, Summit is honored to introduce Stone River Recovery Center. This new facility reinforces our ongoing commitment to addressing needs and enhancing the accessibility to critical treatment services," stated Brent Turner, CEO of Summit. "The dedicated team at Stone River is deeply committed to standing alongside patients, their families, and the greater San Antonio community, ensuring a brighter, healthier future for all," added Turner.Summit brings a strong track record of clinical quality and operational expertise across the entire continuum of care, coupled with a culture of compassion focused on improving all the lives we touch. Unique program differentiators include innovative family-based and alumni support programs which increase connectedness through all stages of the treatment and recovery process.About SummitHeadquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, and founded in 2013, Summit's mission is to develop and operate a network of leading behavioral health hospitals and addiction treatment centers throughout the country while improving all the lives we touch. The Company's primary focus is on the provision of psychiatric services and substance use disorder treatment within a flexible, compassionate, and dynamic continuum of care. The leadership team at Summit is composed of senior executives with decades of combined experience in the behavioral healthcare industry at the national level. The Company currently owns and operates 36 freestanding facilities in 19 states across the country.

