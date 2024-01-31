Washington DC Metro Commercial Contractors Scott-Long Construction Completes New Concept Panera Bread To Go

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scott-Long Construction has added another restaurant to their portfolio, a new concept: Panera Bread To Go.

Restaurant construction is a staple for the team at Scott-Long Construction; the Metro DC Commercial Contractors have recently finished a Panera Bread To Go at Chantilly Crossing.The concept for Panera Bread To Go was launched in 2022 offering diners an option designed for pickup and delivery orders. With Panera Bread To Go, Panera lovers are still able to get all of their favorites with a quick pick up or have their order delivered straight to their door.The team at Scott-Long Construction is no stranger to completing restaurant projects in shopping centers. Recently, the team at Scott-Long Construction have also begun construction for a Jersey Mike's at the Evergreen Shopping Center in Manassas, Virginia."Our team is thrilled to continue to be viewed as experts in restaurant construction," said John Scott, the CEO of Scott-Long Construction."We're excited to complete a project for a chain that many people love and bring a new concept of dining to Chantilly."Panera Bread To Go locations still allows Panera lovers to order on the app before coming in to pick up their order. Panera Bread was ranked 12 in the top 500 of restaurant chains by Restaurant Magazine in 2022.Panera Bread says that having locations without dine-in seating allows their staff to focus on creating meals that are freshly prepared for customers who are on the go. Digital sales represented 50% of sales for Panera in 2022.Constructing a Panera Bread To Go allowed the Washington DC Metro commercial construction team at Scott-Long to focus on building efficient food preparation areas without needing to worry about creating spacious dining areas. The location features a welcoming pick up area with kiosks to order in store and plenty of shelving for the to go orders.About Scott-Long ConstructionScott-Long Construction has been a leader in the development and construction industry since 1961. Located in the Washington Metropolitan Region, Scott-Long Construction has built several long standing relationships through General Contracting and Development Management services. The approach taken puts the customer at the forefront by caring for their purpose, goals, and perceptions. Scott-Long has also developed strong relationships with design partners, subcontractors, and vendors to strengthen efforts to deliver a quality product.

