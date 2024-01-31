Ecogpxtm: Launch Of A Pioneering Prototype App To Reshape Connections With Nature And Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr John Zibell, Creative Director EcoGPXTMILKLEY, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Intercultural Roots proudly announces the launch of the prototype Minimum Viable Product (MVP) for EcoGPXTM, a revolutionary smart app blending the creative arts, environmental science, mental health, and community engagement. This initial version, launched at a significant event at Ilkley Manor House, and attended by over 22 local arts, environment, health and heritage contributors as well as international collaborators, is a proof of concept, inviting the wider community to test and provide feedback.EcoGPXTM: More Than an App, A Community TestbedThe EcoGPXTM MVP, curated and built in just over 6 months, is a tangible demonstration of how technology can enhance our relationship with the environment, health and local heritage. It's a call to action, bringing together people's experiences and insights to shape the future of the app helping raise awareness and address local challenges and issues concerning communities. From the heartwarming words of a local artist at the launch, "EcoGPXTM is not just an app, it's a new way of seeing our world," to an Ilkley community leader who said, "This is what our community needed to come together," the enthusiasm is palpable.Fostering Growth and InvestmentBuilding on the success of receiving the Innovate UK Creative Catalyst 2023 Award of £50,000, Intercultural Roots is actively pursuing additional research and development funding from Innovate UK and UKRI, who recognise the high growth potential of their latest initiative and a turnover that increased 173% in the last year. Furthermore, the nonprofit, that made a 180 degree pivot to incorporate technology during the pandemic, is exploring the establishment of an ethical for-profit subsidiary, opening doors for worldwide venture capital investment. This innovative approach offers a unique opportunity for investors to be part of a project and organisation with both social impact and financial potential, supporting this growing international community of more than 500 ecologically minded pioneers who are involved. Interested philantropists or ethical investors are encouraged to make contact.Join the EcoGPXTM JourneyWe invite everyone to explore, provide feedback, and be part of this prototype's evolution. EcoGPXTM is poised to become a catalyst for change, not just in Ilkley or the UK, but globally. To learn more about EcoGPXTM, visit Intercultural Roots' EcoGPXTM Project Page .About Intercultural RootsIntercultural Roots for Public Health is a UK registered charitable incorporated company (CIO), committed to fostering ecological public health that includes social and environmental benefit, through embodied practice and research, and community engagement. Discover more in their latest annual report .Contact Information:General and Media EnquiriesEmail: ...Intercultural Roots WebsitePhilantropic, Investment and Partnership EnquiriesDr. Alex Boyd Cert Ed, PhD, FRSA - Founding Executive DirectorEmail: ...Website:Notes to Editors:Intercultural Roots for Public Health is registered by the Charity Commission for England and Wales (No. 1179885) to operate worldwide.EcoGPXTM is in the process of becoming a registered Trademark (TM️) and all patent concepts and the name EcoGPXTM are protected by Copyright ©️2024 with All Rights Reserved by Intercultural Roots for Public Health.Local partners in Ilkley:Friends of Ilkley Moor -Ilkley Clean River Group -Ilkley Manor House -All Saints Church, Ilkley -Ilkley Civic Society -White Wells Spa Cottage -Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation, is creating a better future by inspiring, involving and investing in businesses developing life-changing innovations. We provide targeted sectors with expertise, facilities and funding to test, demonstrate and evolve their ideas, driving UK productivity and economic growth. Join our network and communities of innovators to realise the potential of your ideas and accelerate business growth. Innovate UK: inspiring business innovation.@innovateuk @UKRI_News

