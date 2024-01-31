Nano Gold In India Market: Trend, Manufacturer Analysis And Opportunity Forecast To 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

India Nano Gold Market Forecast

Key factors boosting the India nano gold market are rapid growth of electronics, healthcare, and chemical industries

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the India Nano Gold Market by Type (Water Soluble, Oil Soluble, and Others), Diameter Size (Less than 40 nm, 40 to 100 nm, 101 to 400 nm, and Others), Application (Imaging, Targeted Drug Delivery, Sensors, In Vitro Diagnostics, Probes, Catalysis, and Others), and End User (Electronics, Healthcare, Chemicals, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

India Nano Gold Market Growth Statistics:

The India nano gold market was estimated at $201.4 million in 2019 and is expected to hit $499.7 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in demand for nano gold from the electronics and healthcare industries and advantages associated with gold nanoparticles drive the growth of the India nano gold market. On the other hand, government regulations toward environmental pollution impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in awareness & trend toward biological synthesis method along with R&D toward the use of nano gold in healthcare and electronics applications is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The key market players analyzed in the India nano gold market report include Nanocomposix, Blacktrace Holdings Ltd, Indian Platinum Private Limited, Aritech Chemazone Pvt Ltd, Merck KGaA, Mincometsal, Nano Labs, Nanoshel LLC, Techinstro, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

COVID-19 scenario-

The ban on the export and import, especially during the first phase of the lockdown, gave way to decreased demand for nano gold across the country.

However, as the production activities in sectors such as construction and automotive have started off, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The India nano gold industry is analyzed across type, diameter size, application, and end user. Based on type, the water soluble segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by the end of 2027. The oil soluble segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.

Based on diameter size, the less than 40 nm segment accounted for more than half of the total market revenue in 2019, and is expected to dominate by 2027. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 18.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the in vitro diagnostics segment held more than one-fifth of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to maintain the lion's share by 2027. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 19.5% from 2020 to 2027.

