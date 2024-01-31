New Software Application Scans Ingredients And Identifies Compounds Harmful To Humans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Randy R. of Dallas, TX is the creator of Ingredient Insight, a mobile software application designed to identify ingredients in any product determined to be potentially harmful to humans. The application scans the internet and/or a database that identifies harmful ingredients in food, as well as in products like shampoo, sunscreen, and more. Consumers can identify problematic ingredients prior to making a purchase.The software application features a user friendly interface that can be used immediately upon launching the app. It can be opened and utilized to scan a product's listed ingredients or its barcode to retrieve information associated with the ingredients. Users can also simply type the product name in the search field. Results are presented to the user on a new interface within the app, allowing him or her to identify ingredients that may be harmful to humans. It is anticipated that the application will be of special interest to expecting mothers.Certain product ingredients can be harmful to unborn children, especially during pregnancy. Pregnant individuals need to be cautious about exposure to certain substances that can potentially harm fetal development. High doses of vitamin A, also known as retinoids, can be harmful to the developing fetus. Some skincare products and medications, especially those containing retinol, retinyl palmitate, and isotretinoin, fall into this category. High concentrations of salicylic acid, often found in some acne treatments and skincare products, should be used with caution during pregnancy. It's advisable to consult with a healthcare provider before using products containing salicylic acid. Additionally, some cleaning products contain harsh chemicals like ammonia, bleach, or strong solvents, and prolonged exposure to these substances without proper ventilation can be harmful. New mothers may be completely unaware of the impact these substances can have on children, and software like Ingredient Insight can help prevent tragedies.Randy filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Ingredient Insight product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in Ingredient Insight can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

