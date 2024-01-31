Bitpace Charts A New Course With Rebranding And Strategic Focus On B2B Crypto Payments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Anil OncuLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bitpace Charts a New Course with Rebranding and Strategic Focus on B2B Crypto PaymentsIn a bold move aimed at realigning its position in the dynamic crypto payments sector, Bitpace announced a transformative rebranding initiative. Formerly known as SG Veteris, the company has not only changed its name but has also strategically shifted its focus to a business-to-business (B2B) model. With the rebranding comes a great new website and exciting features.New Name, New VisionBuilding on its past eight years in payments, the company has a history of successfully servicing individuals and several businesses dealing in digital currencies. They boast over 10,000 registered clients and 5 million monthly transactions, with access to good exchange rates and the ability to handle large transactions securely.The rebranding as Bitpace highlights a change in focus, shifting their gaze to the rapidly growing B2B engagement in digital currencies. Bitpace delivers a strong crypto payment gateway, settlement solutions, and a top-of-the-line OTC Desk service to a global business audience. Bitpace's Whitelabel solution targets PSPs (payment service providers), enabling them to offer crypto payment gateway solutions to their clients directly under their brands.This solution set is pretty much everything a business needs from a payment provider for dealing in digital currencies. With these products, Bitpace can provide service to PSPs, online merchants, travel and accommodation providers, and real estate agencies, amongst businesses in other industries.Enhanced GlobalisationAnother significant change at Bitpace is its increased ability to service a global audience. Until last year, the company focused mostly on the European markets. With a widened gaze and access to new international payment rails and currency providers, Bitpace can now handle transactions in over 75 digital and FIAT currencies. This number is expected to exceed 100 in Q1 of 2024.Company CEO Anil Oncu expresses his enthusiasm about their new branding and B2B focus:“The new name, accompanied by a redesigned logo, symbolises our dedication to growth and adaptability in the rapidly changing landscape of digital finance. We're excited to take our experience in payments and digital currencies to businesses around the world, and I think it comes in a timely fashion, too. With more countries introducing their CBDCs and a rapidly expanding user base, there is an increased focus from investors and business owners towards digital currencies. Our services cover all the needs of businesses to manage their payments and transactions in digital currencies.”Bitpace's CRO Meryem Habibi puts her finger on the globalisation aspect of their rebranding.“As our brand transforms, so does our reach. Beyond a new look, our rebrand signifies a commitment to expanding our footprint globally. By the end of the first quarter of 2024, we're opening payment rails in 20 more markets, laying the foundation for seamless transactions and deeper connections across the world. We're gearing up for a global journey.”About BitpaceBitpace offers a trading and payment gateway platform for digital currencies to businesses globally. Developed by a team of experts and digital currency enthusiasts, it thrives on being the best alternative to FIAT payments. Bitpace offers its clients a wide variety of services tailored to their needs: A Cryptocurrency payment gateway, global settlements, an OTC Desk service, and a Whitelabel payment gateway solution. Businesses can use Bitpace's trading service to buy, sell, deposit, and withdraw options. Every transaction is being conducted in a highly secure environment with impressive speed and convenience for businesses, even when handling large volumes.BitpaceTM services are offered to businesses only and may vary (or even be unavailable) in certain jurisdictions. is operated by SG Veteris Europe EOOD, company number 206635600, registered as a virtual assets service provider (“VASP”) by the National Revenue Agency (NRA) in Bulgaria; UAB "SG Veteris Lithuania" company number 305940990, registered as a VASP in the legal entities registry and supervised by the Financial Crime Investigation Service (FCIS) in Lithuania; SG Veteris Estonia OÜ, company number 16564979, registered as a VASP by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) in Estonia, licence number FVT000552.

