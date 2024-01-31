A-LIGN Announces Bold New Vision And Partnerships To Lead The Market On Efficient, Quality Cybersecurity Compliance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Partnerships with GRC Platforms and Renewed Focus on Quality Audit Experience Help A-LIGN Customers Build a Culture of Security

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A-LIGN, the leading provider in cybersecurity compliance, announces new strategic partnerships with leading governance risk and compliance (GRC) and compliance automation platforms to redefine the cybersecurity audit experience. By combining industry-leading cybersecurity compliance practices with innovative technology, A-LIGN delivers world-class compliance programs unparalleled in quality and efficiency.

The new vision emphasizes A-LIGN's commitment to delivering a robust audit experience to help organizations protect their data and build trust with their customers. These programs, honed over decades of experience, are conducted by skilled auditors who understand and enhance the customer's compliance initiatives.

"The market is full of check-the-box compliance programs with a record number of audit reports being rejected in 2023," said Scott Price, CEO of A-LIGN. "These low-quality programs stall sales, erode trust and lull people into a false sense of security. A quality compliance program demonstrates to customers that you take cybersecurity seriously. I'm excited to announce new partnerships with Drata , Vanta

and AuditBoard

that will enable our customers to harness the power of quality compliance with unparalleled efficiency."

Customers can now embed A-LIGN's audit program into their preferred compliance and trust management software, making a high-quality, scalable compliance program more accessible than ever before.

"Drata has designed a methodology with A-LIGN specifically to provide a seamless audit experience for our 150+ shared customers," said Adam Markowitz, Drata Co-Founder and CEO. "We're also happy to welcome them as a special guest at our upcoming annual kick-off, and look forward to advancing a collaborative go-to-market strategy in the coming year."

"According to our State of Trust Report, two-thirds of businesses say their customers are increasingly looking for more proof of security-

all while security teams are expected to do more with less," said Christina Cacioppo, CEO, Vanta. "With Vanta and A-LIGN, customers can now get the best of both worlds-a scalable platform to automate up to 90% of the evidence collection needed to complete a SOC 2 or ISO 27001 audit, and a security and compliance auditor that leads the market in quality and efficiency. We're looking forward to partnering with A-LIGN to continue offering effective, efficient, accurate audits together and building trust alongside mutual customers."

At a time when businesses are demanding stringent cybersecurity measures, A-LIGN's focus on quality and efficiency is critical. According to A-LIGN's 2023 Compliance Benchmark Report , 72% of organizations have conducted an audit to win new business. However, 32% of organizations have rejected a security report due to the reputation or quality of the auditor – further highlighting the need for quality compliance.

To join the thousands of satisfied customers who rely on A-LIGN for quality compliance, visit a-lign.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and HITRUST and a top three FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.

About Drata

Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to make compliance effortless and accessible. With Drata, thousands of companies streamline over 20 compliance frameworks-such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more-through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, GGV Capital, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, S Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, Intuit Ventures, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.

About Vanta

Vanta is the leading trust management platform that helps simplify and centralize security for organizations of all sizes. Nearly 7,000 companies including Atlassian, Chili Piper, Flo Health and Quora rely on Vanta to build, maintain and demonstrate their trust-all in a way that's real-time and transparent. Founded in 2018, Vanta has customers in 58 countries with offices in Dublin, New York, San Francisco and Sydney. For more information, visit .

