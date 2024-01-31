SMART Technologies Announces Partnership With TD SYNNEX, Expanding Access To Cutting-Edge Collaboration Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CALGARY, AB, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, SMART Technologies , the inventor of the SMART Board®, is announcing a new partnership with

TD SYNNEX in the United States. TD SYNNEX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. This partnership will offer more diverse buying options, giving education, public sector, and business customers more ways to access award-winning interactive technology that helps create meaningful connections.

"This partnership is a pivotal step in realizing our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for our channel partners and customers. It offers faster access to an extensive range of in-stock products, enhanced logistics, and more. We are continuously streamlining business processes for our partners and customers, and this collaboration is an important step in fulfilling that commitment," said Jeff Lowe, Executive Vice President at SMART.

"The ability to purchase SMART through distribution provides resellers with the benefit of procuring from a single source, making it easier for them to fulfill the full scope of a project and provide their customers with a superior experience. It also increases accessibility and procurement options for resellers who are interested in selling SMART and gives customers more ways to access our technology and transform their learning and working environments," says Nicholas Svensson, CEO at SMART Technologies.

SMART's interactive displays are engineered to help users, buyers, and channel partners make the most of their time. They do this by being easy to integrate, easy to use, easy to support, and by offering market-leading longevity and value over time. With award-winning free software included with every purchase of every display, SMART is the brand customers and partners trust to bring them quality and value.

"TD SYNNEX

is committed to providing technology solutions that deliver customer outcomes today and unlock potential for the future,"

Sandi Stambaugh, SVP Product Management at TD SYNNEX.

"With SMART Technologies added to our portfolio, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so partners

can reach

their goals faster."



About SMART Technologies

SMART Technologies is a leader in collaborative technology trusted by millions of teachers, students, and business leaders worldwide. Since inventing the original SMART Board®, SMART continues to bring innovative tools to market, including LumioTM, the award-winning cloud-based learning web-based learning platform, and their interactive displays designed for businesses and governments. While SMART solutions continue to grow in global demand, SMART Technologies maintains its unwavering commitment to create technology that helps teachers, learners and teams everywhere create meaningful connections. Learn more . Learn more about SMART at

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX ) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We are an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services, and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit



