'Economic Visa-Free Regime' For Another Year: Ukraine Hopes For Approval By Council Of The EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Commission has proposed to renew the suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports to the EU until June 2025, and Kyiv hopes that this decision will be approved by the Council of the European Union.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The European Commission has proposed to extend Ukraine's 'economic visa-free regime' with the EU until June 2025. This means that our entrepreneurs will be able to continue exporting their products to European markets without quotas, duties and tariffs,” Shmyhal wrote.

In his words, this provides additional opportunities for Ukrainian businesses and strengthens the country's economic resilience.

“In recent months, we have been persistently working with European partners to make this possible,” Shmyhal stressed.

Separately, the Prime Minister noted the position of the European Commission regarding clearer instruments intended to control the turnover of goods in such a way as to avoid any potential conflicts on agricultural markets. Shmyhal expressed confidence that this would allow Ukraine's agriculture to integrate into the EU more harmoniously.

According to the Prime Minister, Ukraine expects that the developed measures will help to remove“harmful unilateral restrictions” on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products, which were introduced by Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.

“Now we are waiting for the approval of the European Commission's decision by the Council of the European Union. For the sake of a strong and successful Ukraine,” Shmyhal added.

A reminder that, on January 31, 2024, the European Commission proposed that the Autonomous Trade Measures in relation to the goods produced in Ukraine and Moldova be extended for another year, which implies continued liberalization of trade between the European Union and both countries .