Couple Wounded In Russian Drone Attack On Beryslav

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has used a drone to attack the city of Beryslav in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, wounding a couple riding a motorcycle.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians attacked Beryslav from a drone again. The couple came under attack," Prokudin said.

According to him, a 65-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman were riding a motorcycle шт the city when the occupiers dropped two bombs from a drone. The victims were hospitalized with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. Doctors assessed their condition as satisfactory.