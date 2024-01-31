SCC: Azerbaijan Is Working To Join Transit System Of EU

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
Azerbaijan is working to join the transit system within the
framework of a partnership with the European Union (EU).
Azernews reports that Jafar Guluzadeh, head of
the Customs Regulation Department of the State Customs Committee
(SCC) Customs Administration General Department, said this at the
CEO MeetUp Logistics & Trade event organized by Caspian Energy Club
and Azerbaijan Transport Forwarding Companies Association Public
Union.
According to him, within this framework, a computerized transit
system is being implemented in Azerbaijan.
"Azerbaijan expressed its position to join this convention, our
country received informal observer status in Oslo, the capital of
Norway. After the legislative work is completed, the monitoring
group will carry out an evaluation. Work on its sub-base is being
carried out. The web transit project has also been implemented,"
added the head of the department.
MENAFN31012024000195011045ID1107792133
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.