Inherent Biosciences And Genomic Prediction Announce Commercial Partnership To Advance Male Reproductive Health

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Inherent Biosciences, Inc. and Genomic Prediction, Inc. (North Brunswick, NJ) are thrilled to announce a comprehensive commercial partnership agreement. This collaboration is set to advance male reproductive health by integrating Inherent Biosciences' groundbreaking Epigenetic Sperm Quality Test (SpermQTTM marketed under the brand Path Fertility) into Genomic Prediction's robust suite of clinical laboratory tests.

Historically, the burden of infertility has been shouldered by women, and technological advancements have lagged in providing men with equivalent, actionable fertility insights. SpermQT is a novel test designed to examine the internal quality and function of sperm. This detailed analysis is proving to be pivotal for understanding sperm's ability to locate, bind, penetrate, and fertilize the egg, thus offering a more comprehensive view of male fertility potential.

On the other side of this partnership, Genomic Prediction, a leading entity in pre-implantation genetic testing, brings to the table its ultra high-resolution LifeViewTM tests. Known for their rigorous validation and unique approach, these tests significantly minimize false positives and negatives, enhancing clinical outcomes for IVF patients. LifeViewTM Embryo Screening and Tests also reduce the risk of miscarriage and genetic disease, increasing the success of fertility treatments.

The addition of SpermQT to Genomic Prediction's product portfolio is more than a mere expansion; it's a paradigm shift that enables fertility specialists and their patients to access detailed sperm functionality insights making the path to a successful pregnancy clearer, faster, and more cost-effective.

"In our journey to raise the standard of care, partnering with Genomic Prediction was a natural fit," says Andy Olson, CEO of Inherent Biosciences. "Their commitment to excellence and innovation in genetic testing aligns perfectly with our mission to bring forward a new era where fertility decisions are made with the best science has to offer."

Echoing the sentiment, Kelly Ketterson, CEO of Genomic Prediction, adds, "The addition of SpermQT to our portfolio marks a transformative leap forward in sperm testing. Together, we are setting a new standard in reproductive health, ensuring that every couple has the best possible chance to achieve their dream of parenthood."

As both organizations embark on this exciting journey, they remain committed to advancing the science of fertility, offering hope, and bringing dreams to life, one family at a time.

About Inherent Biosciences

Inherent Biosciences is pioneering epigenetic diagnostics in reproductive health and dedicated to closing the gap in fertility technology with innovative solutions like SpermQT. Their commitment to rigorous research and compassionate care underlines their vision of a world where fertility challenges are addressed with equal vigor for both men and women.

About Genomic Prediction

As a leader in pre-implantation genetic testing, Genomic Prediction is redefining the standards of embryo genetic testing. With its LifeViewTM tests and a multidisciplinary approach, the company is committed to delivering accurate, comprehensive, and impactful results, ensuring a higher probability of success in IVF treatments.

Contact Information:

Andy Olson

CEO

[email protected]

(509) 496-1204

Elizabeth Carr

VP, PR, Marketing and Patient Advocacy

[email protected]

(617) 791-0163

