Diagnostic Biochips Appoints Dr. Allen Waziri To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) GLEN BURNIE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Diagnostic Biochips is pleased to announce the appointment of Allen Waziri, MD, Co-Founder and CEO of iCE Neurosystems , to its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Waziri, a renowned neurosurgeon and entrepreneur, to the Diagnostic Biochips team," announced CEO Greg Alden. "Allen brings a wealth of knowledge with his diverse career experience as a practicing physician, principal investigator, and now CEO. His deep knowledge of our market, insights into our customer base, and alignment with our company mission make him an invaluable asset. His expertise will be instrumental as we concentrate on advancing pioneering research in electrophysiology."

Dr. Waziri joins the DBC board after two decades of experience as a neurosurgeon, neuroscientist, and expert in novel therapeutic approaches to brain disorders. In addition to his clinical and academic contributions, Dr. Waziri now serves as a consultant and scientific advisor to various medical device and biotech companies. He is also the Co-Founder and CEO of iCE Neurosystems, a commercial-stage neurotech startup that provides an integrated device/data platform to optimize brain care for the critically ill.

Prior to iCE Neurosystems, Dr. Waziri served as the Director of both the Neuro-Oncology Program and the Brain Tumor Laboratory at the Inova Neuroscience Institute and was a practicing cranial neurosurgeon. He has also served as the principal investigator for a range of early- to late-phase clinical trials in primary and secondary glioblastoma, including several investigator-initiated, first-in-human pilot studies encompassing serial immunomonitoring in patients to explore restitution of cellular immune function by targeting myeloid-derived immunosuppression.

"I'm excited to work with Greg, Brian, and the entire team in continuing to forge new paths in scientific research instrumentation and software development," said Dr. Waziri. "The work being done by Diagnostic Biochips has the potential to reshape the future of neuroscience research."

Waziri joins the Diagnostic Biochips Board alongside Walter "Buck" Buckley, Founder of SEMCAP; Rob Collins, Managing Partner at Rapt4 Partners; and Bob Keith, Founder of TL Ventures.

About Diagnostic Biochips:

Diagnostic Biochips is a scientific research instrumentation and software company based in Glen Burnie, Maryland. The company's technologies enable researchers to collect high-fidelity brain data with unprecedented spatiotemporal resolution and conduct research to help lay the groundwork for advancements in understanding the human brain and challenging neurological diseases.

PR Contact:

Merritt Group

[email protected]

SOURCE: Diagnostic Biochips



