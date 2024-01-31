Biotics Research Announces Partnership With Ananda Professional For Premium Hemp Solutions

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) ROSENBERG, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Biotics Research, a family-owned and -operated company and leading provider of high-quality nutritional supplements, is thrilled to announce a strategic relationship with Ananda Professional, a pioneer in the hemp-derived cannabinoids (CBD) industry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies as Biotics Research is now the exclusive distributor of Ananda Professional products in the practitioner market.



As part of this partnership Biotics Research will transition its existing branded cannabinoid products to feature Ananda Professional's trusted and proven formulations. "Ananda Professional is already our trusted hemp supplier," says Denis DeLuca, President, Biotics Research. "By carrying the products under the Ananda Professional label, we are showing our commitment by bolstering the existing brand while also enforcing transparency about sourcing." Denis continues, "We are proud to carry the Ananda Professional label as it underscores our commitment to providing healthcare practitioners with the highest-quality and most efficacious products available in the market."

Building on this momentum, Biotics Research is introducing three new gummy products, each designed to target specific health concerns such as comfort, sleep and stress. These new gummies are formulated with functional actives and unique cannabinoid blends, underpinned by scientific research, further solidifying Biotics Research commitment to stay ahead in nutritional innovation.

"We are thrilled to partner with Biotics Research, a company that shares our values and commitment to advancing healthcare through high-quality, natural products," says Neal Mercado, Chief Marketing Officer, Ananda Professional. "This collaboration is set to expand our presence in the practitioner market, enabling more individuals to experience the potential benefits of hemp-derived cannabinoids."

This exclusive distribution partnership between Biotics Research and Ananda Professional is a strategic move that reinforces their positions as leaders in the nutritional supplement and cannabinoid industries. The expanded product portfolio, featuring Ananda Professional's renowned formulations, are now available to healthcare practitioners and their patients.

ABOUT ANANDA PROFESSIONAL

Ananda Professional has been a pioneer in the hemp and cannabinoid industry since 1996, with a core focus on improving patient outcomes. Top-quality seed genetics, a team of clinical formulators, and a state-of-the-art production facility lead Ananda Professional to be the most trusted brand by practitioners, pharmacists, and patients.

ABOUT BIOTICS RESEARCH CORPORATION

A family-owned and operated company for over 47 years, Biotics Research Corporation has revolutionized the nutritional supplement industry by utilizing "The Best of Science and Nature." Biotics Research combines the lessons that nature teaches with the very best of cutting-edge science. Combining nature's principles with scientific ingenuity, their products magnify the nutritional benefits to clinicians and their patients with cost-effective, leading-edge supplements and enhanced product performance. Biotics Research drives advancement by focusing initiatives on research, natural effectiveness, product safety, efficacy, unparalleled quality control and continuing innovation.

