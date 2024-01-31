Dealers United Expands Automotive Services To Provide Full-Service Digital Solutions

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Leading Automotive Digital Agency Unveils SEO and SEM Solutions

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Dealers United has announced a major expansion to their product suite. To complement the company's industry leading social advertising campaigns, Dealers United will offer Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Search Engine Marketing (SEM) solutions to attract and convert car shoppers.



Dealers United Expands Automotive Full-Service Digital Solutions



"The online marketplace and car buying behaviors continue to rapidly change," said Dealers United CEO Brian Malsom. "What worked just a few years ago simply doesn't work today. Dealers need the absolute best digital partner on their team, working hand-in-hand with them to constantly optimize each piece of their digital footprint. With this launch, we now offer the tools and expertise needed to do just that."

Dealers United has helped dealerships in the United States and Canada reach and convert in-market auto shoppers across top social platforms since 2018. The company and its dealer partners have been recognized in Ad Age , AdWeek , and Automotive News Canada for their custom approach and success with advertising on social media. And now, Dealers United is eager to revolutionize the way the automotive industry approaches SEO and SEM.

"We've seen the need to combine the powers of social, organic and paid search solutions for a while," said Justin Friend, Senior Vice President. "Dealers have been loud and clear that they want to get to the top of search engines and own their local market, that they want to do it with one vendor, and with transparent pricing. We heard them. Our team has been working in the background for a long time to build up our skills, product and team to meet this demand."

Dealers United's new offerings will further power dealer success in today's constantly changing digital landscape. Customers can expect best-in-class account support from a team of dedicated experts who prioritize quality website traffic, leads, and vehicle sales. In addition, dealers will gain access to omnichannel analytics that enable full-funnel visibility into campaign performance and return on investment, all the way down to cost per car sold metrics.

"We've invested significant resources to ensure a world-class customer experience, and that these new online solutions will translate to offline sales and results," said CEO Brian Malsom. "As automotive digital marketing continues evolving, we are committed to evolving alongside it, helping dealers adapt, innovate and ultimately win more customers."

To learn more about Dealers United's expanded full-service digital marketing capabilities, visit .

About Dealers United:

Dealers United is the premier digital marketing partner for car dealerships looking to accelerate their online presence and drive more sales. Since 2010, we have worked with dealers to develop innovative and effective digital strategies that deliver real ROI. Our experts specialize in Social, Search Engine Marketing, Search Engine Optimization, and-above all-building true partnerships with dealers. We take the time to understand each dealer's goals to deliver VIP "white glove" digital marketing that drives real-world results.

