Association Of Professional Insurance Women (APIW) To Honor Brenda (Ballard) Austenfeld As APIW 2024 Insurance Woman Of The Year

APIW, Inc. is pleased to announce Brenda (Ballard) Austenfeld, CEO & President of RT National Property, has been selected as the 2024 recipient of the prestigious APIW Insurance Woman of the Year Award. Ms. Austenfeld will be recognized with this award on Tuesday, May 14, 2023, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. in New York City.

In announcing the award, APIW President Elizabeth Kramer said, "We are thrilled to present the 2024 APIW Woman of the Year award to Brenda Austenfeld. Brenda's executive leadership, both at RT Specialty and within the insurance industry's largest associations, has been second to none. Currently, Brenda serves on the Executive Board of Directors of The Wholesale & Specialty Insurance Association (WSIA) - slated to be the next President starting in March 2024, the Board of Directors for The WSIA Diversity Foundation, and the Board of Directors for The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers (CIAB). In addition to her tireless dedication to our industry, she has been recognized by numerous associations and publications for giving back to her community and championing the development and advancement of women for our industry. We cannot be more pleased to have Brenda represent APIW as this year's Woman of the Year."

Brenda has been in the insurance industry for over 30 years and always as a broker. Brenda joined RT Specialty through RT's acquisition of Westrope in 2013, where she was a Partner and Executive Vice President. Before joining Westrope, Brenda served as a global property broker and held several leadership roles at Aon Risk Services and Alexander & Alexander.

Currently, Brenda is a member of the Executive Team for RT Specialty as CEO & President of National Property. She provides leadership to brokerage teams for sales and strategy initiatives while managing relationships with key market and retail broker trading partners. As an executive leader, Brenda relishes her role as a mentor, developing talent, and building team culture throughout the national property platform that has escalated RT Property with exponential growth to be a key leader within the insurance arena.

Brenda serves as a Founding Member of WOW! (Women. Opportunity. Winning.) - a program created for all women of Ryan Specialty. Brenda is a strong advocate and mentor to many professionals finding gratification and fulfillment as professionals grow and expand within their careers.

Commenting on this honorable award, Pat Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ryan Specialty, said, "Congratulations, Brenda, on this very deserving award. Since joining Ryan Specialty in 2013, you have provided great strength and leadership to RT Specialty and to Ryan Specialty holistically. You are a perfect choice for this esteemed honor."

Tim Turner, Chairman and CEO of RT Specialty and President of Ryan Specialty, enthusiastically added, "Brenda is a driving force for RT Specialty and has grown our property practice to new heights every year. Brenda's vision, leadership, hard work and support of teammates and trading partners is what makes her so deserving of this award. As a female leader, Brenda has been a fantastic role model for so many women in the industry. I'm so glad that she is on our team! Congratulations, Brenda, on this outstanding award."

"It is an honor to be the APIW 2024 Insurance Woman of the Year," remarked Ms. Austenfeld. "To be recognized by my fellow women insurance leaders is very meaningful. I have spent my entire career in the insurance sector and believe it is a special industry providing incredible opportunities. I have been fortunate to work with many talented people and grateful for the amazing mentors along with my supportive husband throughout my career. It has been so rewarding. Thank you again for this great honor!"

About the Association of Professional Insurance Women

Founded in 1976, APIW is the leading organization dedicated to advancement of professional insurance women and to the recognition of their contributions to the industry. APIW sponsors programs that encourage professional development and provide opportunities for members to hone leadership skills. The group has more than 1,900 members who are successful professionals in the insurance industry and have a cross-section of industry skills and knowledge to share. APIW is based in New York, with networks in Chicago, Philadelphia, Hartford, Atlanta, Miami, San Francisco, New Jersey, Boston, Tampa and Houston. For more information about APIW visit , or contact us at [email protected] .

