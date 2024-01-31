Best Workplaces For Commuters And Forth Partner To Accelerate Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Forth and Best Workplaces for CommutersSM (BWC) are partnering to help organizations accelerate their clean transportation efforts with a new national certification program. The Electric Vehicle Adoption Leadership (EVAL) program will provide technical assistance and recognition to organizations that support the adoption of clean transportation.

This partnership between BWC, a national recognition program to support workplaces that have robust commuter benefits programs, and Forth, whose goal is to create electric vehicle (EV) transportation solutions to reduce pollution and address EV barriers, is a strong platform to help make EVs a primary mode of transportation nationwide.

Through this partnership, a series of informational webinars are being hosted to promote EVAL and help workplaces get the most out of program benefits, such as education, outreach and technical assistance for designing and deploying workplace charging systems. Webinars are tailored to specific regions throughout the U.S. and include opportunities to engage with experts and ask questions. The following webinars are provided free to anyone interested in EV charging across the nation.



Southwest Region: Get EVAL Certified! - February 08, 2024 (12:00 PM - 1:00 PM PST)

Midwest Region: Get EVAL Certified! - February 15, 2024 (2:00 PM - 3:00 PM CST)

Northwest Region: Get EVAL Certified! - February 22, 2024 (12:00 PM - 1:00 PM PST)

Northeast Region: Get EVAL Certified! - February 29, 2024 (3:00 PM - 4:00 PM EST)

Southeast Region: Get EVAL Certified! - March 07, 2024 (3:00 PM - 4:00 PM EST) New Jersey: Get EVAL Certified! - March 14, 2024 (3:00 PM - 4:00 PM EST)

"We are excited to collaborate with Forth to expand support for electric vehicles," said Julie Bond, Program Director for Best Workplaces for Commuters. "Supporting EV charging at workplaces aligns well with our program's goal of expanding access to greener commuting choices."

"About 60% of EV drivers need charging at work either due to a long commute or lack of charging at home. With an estimated 26 million EVs on U.S. roads by 2030, it is essential that we plan for that as a country," said Aleksandra Evert, Program Manager at Forth. "We need to eliminate barriers so Americans have access to charging and other EV-supportive technologies. EVAL and our partnership with Best Workplaces for Commuters is one big step toward addressing this goal."

About Forth

Forth is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the equitable advancement of clean transportation. Forth's mission is to electrify transportation by bringing people together to create solutions that reduce pollution and barriers to access. For more information on EVAL, please contact Aleksandra Evert at [email protected] or visit .

About Best Workplaces for Commuters

Best Workplaces for Commuters is the national authority on recognizing and assisting workplaces that provide exceptional commuter benefits to employees. The program is managed by the Center for Urban Transportation Research at the University of South Florida with support from the Florida Department of Transportation. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit

