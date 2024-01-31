Firstleaf Unveils Next-Level Wine Personalization With GPT-4 Integration

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NAPA VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Firstleaf , the most personalized wine company in America, proudly announces the integration of OpenAI's GPT-4 into its proprietary machine learning models. This enhancement is geared towards not just refining consumer recommendations but also taking the accuracy of its newest innovation, WinePrintTM, to new heights. This forward-thinking continues to place Firstleaf at the forefront of technological advancements within the wine industry and reinforce the company's commitment to delivering the most personalized wine shopping experience ever.

Firstleaf's groundbreaking approach involves a thorough analysis of the chemical composition of each of its wines, and utilizes the data to recommend selections that match each members' unique taste profile. The GPT-4 integration now allows Firstleaf to seamlessly convert its complex wine metrics into user-friendly language, increasing the precision of members' WinePrintTM profiles by generating a more comprehensive understanding of the recommended wines. Members can expect easily digestible text for them to reference when speaking about their wine preferences, such as flavor profiles, grape varieties, regions, and soon, the exact reasons why they will like or dislike a particular wine. Reinforcing Firstlef's promise to help wine lovers discover new bottles they'll love, this eliminates any potential confusion or missteps when selecting a wine.

"I am excited to integrate large language models to help translate complex wine chemistry so that we can ultimately better articulate members' personal taste profiles," said Eric Smith, Firstleaf's Chief Technology Officer. "As a tech-forward wine brand that has been using AI since our inception in 2016, this represents another leap forward in our mission to provide our members with exceptional personalized wine experiences with the help of technology. We are not just recommending wines, but creating a dynamic and intuitive platform that simplifies the entirety of the wine discovery journey in a way no other wine company can deliver."

New members first experience Firstleaf's one-of-a-kind technology with its advanced quiz system that analyzes 1 quintillion data points to personalize each shipment. With 98% of boxes being completely unique, Firstleaf works on an individual level through its first-party data and not with large-group flavor profiles. Firstleaf boasts a 96% accuracy rate once a member rates at least three bottles. The more a member rates, the more accurate the member's WinePrintTM becomes - allowing them to effortlessly explore new wines that match their unique tastes. Firstleaf also offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee, underscoring the confidence in the quality and precision of the selections.

"The marriage of technology and tradition has allowed us to push boundaries since day one at Firstleaf and set a new standard for innovation in the wine industry," said Erik Steigler, Firstleaf's Co-Founder and Chief Architect. "Embracing AI technology, like OpenAI's GPT-4, allows us to better communicate the complexities of wine and transform the very essence of how we approach and appreciate a timeless craft. I am thrilled that Firstleaf continues to stay at the forefront of this evolution."

For more information, please visit Firstleaf , email [email protected] and follow @firstleafwine on Instagram and Facebook.

About Firstleaf

Firstleaf is America's most personalized wine company, helping over one million people find wines they love without the hit-or-miss. Founded by Philip James, a wine industry veteran and Oxford-educated chemist, Firstleaf brings together patented technology, expert winemakers and a WSET-certified wine concierge team to build a unique Wine Profile for each member. Sampling thousands of wines each year from 12 countries across 5 continents, its winemakers select only the finest bottles, curating each shipment individually. In fact, 98% of the monthly boxes shipped by Firstleaf are unique.

In June 2023, Firstleaf surpassed the 3,000 award mark, with more than 500 bottles scoring 90+ points, further establishing them as the wine industry's most-awarded company. It's been recognized by Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022, named 2021 Wine Company of the Year in the Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition, and is on Wine Business Monthly's list of Top 50 Largest Wineries.

Firstleaf's deep understanding of winemaking and technology ensures the perfect selection for both beginners and experts: members report a 96% approval rating of the wines chosen especially for them. Also of note: 94% of its customers report that Firstleaf helped them discover wines they love, while 95% are impressed by the variety of wines the company offers. This includes the Fine Wine Collection, Firstleaf's selection of best-in-class wines from around the world.

Firstleaf's industry-leading innovation is seen in the 2023 introduction of WinePrintTM. This unique, Firstleaf-only offering provides an in-depth look into a member's preferences, including favorite wines, varietals and tasting notes. Data-informed by a customer's wine ratings, WinePrint is featured on the company's latest app, Firstleaf Pocket Sommelier, empowering members to discover new bottles, share favorites with friends and wine retailers, and order confidently in restaurants.

SOURCE: Firstleaf