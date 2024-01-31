Westford Academy's Annual Lunar New Year Celebration

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Westford Academy's Asian Culture Club, in conjunction with Chelmsford Chinese Language School, will be bringing back a beloved tradition since 2017: the Lunar New Year Celebration. This year's celebration, celebrating the Year of the Dragon, will be held on February 10, 2024.

The event includes a dinner catered by Sichuan Palace, a local authentic Chinese restaurant. There will also be activities for adults and children of all ages, a traditional Asian show that includes a dragon dance done by professional dancers from the Chinese Folk Art Workshop Boston, and an on-site raffle that includes many goodies. One of the event's biggest sponsors is Yami, an Asian e-commerce site that will be supplying raffle prizes as well as prizes for a fun game in the cafeteria.

The Lunar New Year Celebration was first started in 2017 by a group of students with the then Mandarin Club and has since flourished. The club, which has since become the Asian Culture Club, continued the tradition every year, with only a brief 3-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned last year to great success.

Tickets start at $25 for adults, which is a combination ticket that includes dinner, show, and activities. There are special discounts for Westford Academy students, Youth K-8th grade, and seniors 65+. Preschoolers are free.

Please visit to get your tickets today! You may also scan the QR code for tickets. We hope to see you there!