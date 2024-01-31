Chasefive Awarded Innovation In Business Best Marketing Planning&Management Framework 2023 For FAPI Marketing Frameworktm

Brisbane, Queensland Jan 31, 2024 (Issuewire ) - Chasefive, a leader in marketing strategy and innovation, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the notable Innovation in Business Award for Best Marketing Planning & Management Framework 2023. This recognition is for the company's innovative FAPI Marketing FrameworkTM.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.