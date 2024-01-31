               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Chasefive Awarded Innovation In Business Best Marketing Planning&Management Framework 2023 For FAPI Marketing Frameworktm


1/31/2024 9:11:41 AM

Brisbane, Queensland Jan 31, 2024 (Issuewire )
Chasefive, a leader in marketing strategy and innovation, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the notable Innovation in Business Award for Best Marketing Planning & Management Framework 2023. This recognition is for the company's innovative FAPI Marketing FrameworkTM.

Innovation in marketing management

