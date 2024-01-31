Somali Intelligence Announces Death Of Six Militia Members

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- The Somali National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) announced on Wednesday that six of Al-Shabab militia leaders were killed in province of Hiran in central Somalia.

NISA said in a statement carried by the Somali National News Agency (SONNA) that this came in a military operation in cooperation with international partners on January 28 in Hiran.

It resulted in the death of six of the most wanted prominent leaders of the Al-Shabab militia, noted the agency.

NISA reaffirmed commitment to eliminating al-Qaeda-affiliated militia and protect

