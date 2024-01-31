Min. Of Education: School Activities Foster Nationalism

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- School activities have a major role in fostering the sense of nationality and social involvement, said Dr. Adel Al-Adwani, Minister of Education and Higher Education on Wednesday.
In a statement following a Flag-hoisting celebration, Al-Adwani said such activities serve as the foundation for cultivating a responsible and loyal generation.
On the occasion, the Minister congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, and the Kuwaiti people on starting the country's national celebrations. (end)
