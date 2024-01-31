Boubyan Bank Makes KD 80.4 Mln In Profit For '23

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- Boubyan Bank announced a net profit of KD 80.4 million, (approx. USD 261 million); 39 percent in growth compared to 2022.

The announcement on Wednesday also noted earnings per share reached 18.8 fils.

Chairman of Boubyan Bank, Abdulaziz Al-Shaya said in a statement that all key indicators have witnessed a noticeable growth in 2023, with total assets for Boubyan Bank Group reaching KD 8.4 billion, (approximately USD 27 billion), a 7-percent in growth increase.

He added that customer deposits increased by nine percent reaching KD 6.5 billion (USD 21 billion), while the financing portfolio increased by seven percent reaching KD 6.3 billion (USD 20 billion), and operating income increased by eight percent reaching KD 218 million (USD 708 million).

Board of Directors recommended distributing eight fils in cash dividends and six-percent bonus shares while continuing its precautionary approach by issuing KD 31.7 million (approximately USD 104.6 million), in provisions. (end)

