Revoy Launches The Ultimate Scalable Sustainability Solution For Trucking

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Revoy instantly converts diesel tractors into hybrids, increasing MPG by over 150%, lowering carbon emissions, and enabling large fuel savings for trucking companies.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revoy , a simple and truly viable solution to decarbonize the trucking industry, today announces the launch of the Revoy EV, a simple add-on for fleets that enables an easy transition to full EV without alterations to trucks or trailers. Pioneering a new sector of commercial trucking EV solutions, Revoy's technology improves fuel efficiency from 6 - 8 mpg to 20 - 35+ mpg, representing a 70 - 90%+ reduction in emissions. Economically, adding a Revoy EV to a tractor enables companies to save thousands of dollars in fuel per truck annually, inclusive of Revoy fees.

Continue Reading

Revoy improves fuel efficiency from 6 - 8 mpg to 20 - 35+ mpg, representing a 70 - 90%+ reduction in emissions.

The Revoy EV adds electric power. Trucks burn less diesel and save money. Revoy EVs are fully charged and ready to go at stops along the route. Swap the Revoy EV for a charged unit in minutes.

Post this

Currently, commercial trucks and fleets account for 6.7%1 of all of the United States' GHG emissions. Revoy is helping reduce this and propel businesses towards net zero goals. Revoy EVs are on the road today actively decarbonizing trucks, and are expanding to more areas this year.

"Trucking contributes 6.7% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the US. The current approach of wholly replacing diesel engines with batteries and electric motors is too abrupt of a transition for such a critical and underappreciated part of our economy," said Ian Rust, CEO and founder of Revoy. "EV tractors are more expensive to purchase and recharge compared to diesel, and no driver can spare the time to stop and charge for hours. Luxury passenger vehicles are not engineered to generate ROI and depreciate quickly. Making commercial vehicles the same way poses a risk to any fleet that adopts them. Revoy has engineered an electric commercial vehicle that is built as an asset first. The entire vehicle is swappable in under five minutes, so no waiting on a charge, and can operate on any trucker's existing vehicle with no modifications."

Revoy handles all infrastructure and charging, and its adaptable technology offers ease of use, saved time, low upfront costs, and ongoing fuel benefits. Revoy allows truckers to drive up to 235 miles on electric power using a 525kWh LFP battery pack.

Solving for sustainability in the trucking industry is complex, but simplicity is at the core of Revoy's innovation. Revoy's EV technology is adaptable and easy to apply to existing fleets, with the option to use as needed. The process is simple: trucks visit a Revoy swap station, where an attendant swaps the Revoy EV while the driver relaxes in the truck or shops inside.

Revoy's EV technology addresses the sustainability and competitive business needs of trucking fleets and companies committed to net zero goals through the following:



Dramatic MPG Improvement : At 235 miles of range, Revoy can take a 6 - 8 mpg truck to 20 - 35+ mpg. At a shorter range, for example 150 miles, mpg can exceed 30 - 40 mpg. This is a transformational step change in fuel efficiency.

Electric Range Extension on Electric Trucks : Revoy allows truckers to drive up to 235 miles on electric power using a 525kWh LFP battery pack, and can be "recharged" nearly instantly with a Revoy swap. Long charges or battery-destroying fast charges are no longer necessary. An 800kWh long-range version will be coming out in May 2024.

No Time Wasted On The Road : Revoy electric vehicles instantly convert any diesel truck into a hybrid, easily attaching to the fifth wheel automatically . Truckers can swap at an available station for a fresh battery in less than five minutes, which is 90% faster than traditional EV charging. Fleets can share Revoy EVs based on subscription tier for immediate savings, without the risk.

Zero Payload Impact : The Revoy EV has no impact on payload. Trucks encountering loads that are too heavy to accept the extra battery weight can revert to diesel in minutes by dropping the Revoy EV.

Compliant with Length Laws: The Revoy EV requires no additional CDL endorsements and is compliant with all length restrictions on the national highway network. Safety Features Built Into Every Vehicle: Revoy offers intelligent auto-correction to prevent rollovers, flipping and jackknifing. The Revoy EV has an extra set of brakes to automatically engage more stopping power when driving down mountains, blind spot detection and automatic reversing with intelligent computing from a series of sensors with notifications through Revoy's mobile app.

Revoy was founded by Ian Rust, an innovator, founder and mechanical engineer with over 12 years of experience in clean transportation and sustainability, and is backed by YCombinator, Transition Global, and Liquid2 Ventures. The team includes over 100 years of experience from GM, Tesla, Embark Trucks, Waymo, and the European Space Agency, among others. Revoy's technology is made in the USA, FMVSS compliant, and compliant with all length and weight (bridge and GVW) regulations.

About Revoy

Revoy, a simple and truly viable alternative solution to decarbonize the trucking industry, is democratizing electric trucking and providing a clear pathway for existing trucking fleets to completely eliminate emissions. Revoy's charging infrastructure and innovative Revoy swapping network aims to be

the backbone of the future of electric road freight, allowing fleets to lower carbon emissions and costs, while increasing MPG by over 150%. This technology is made in the USA, FMVSS compliant and compliant with all length and weight (bridge and GVW) regulations.

Follow Revoy on LinkedIn or learn more at



1

This calculation was made using the following links: #:~:text=Larger%20image%20to%20save%20or,sequestration%20from%20the%20land%20sector



#:~:text=The%20average%20freight%20truck%20in,of%20CO2%20per%20ton%2Dmile







SOURCE Revoy