Pickleball Kingdom Expands Into Austin, Texas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the nation's leading brand in indoor pickleball facilities, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its empire with the opening of two new state-of-the-art clubs in Austin, Texas. These clubs, set to become the new hub for pickleball enthusiasts, are proudly brought to the vibrant city by esteemed franchisee Jared Jolly.

New Era of Pickleball in Austin

Pickleball Kingdom Chandler

Pam & Josh Jolly with CEO Ace Rodrigues

Continue Reading

Pickleball Kingdom's expansion into Austin marks a significant milestone in the sport's growth in Texas. Known for their high-quality facilities, Pickleball Kingdom's new clubs will offer an unparalleled playing experience. The clubs are designed to cater to both seasoned players and newcomers, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the fastest-growing sport in America.

Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom, Ace Rodrigues, commented, "Austin is such a great city. It's known for fun, art, and entertainment. I can't think of a better destination for our next clubs."

Meet the Man Behind the Magic - Jared Jolly

The Austin franchisee is Jared Jolly, a seasoned entrepreneur. Jolly has built multiple businesses in mobile communication, online stores, and in the wholesaling space and enjoyed several successful exits. He sees his track record of success continuing with Pickleball Kingdom. Jolly said, "I was looking for my next venture. I fell in love with playing pickleball and thought, 'It would be a dream come true to have a business in my passion.' I vetted the leading brands in pickleball by analyzing the success of their current locations, their leadership team, and their vision for the future. Pickleball Kingdom came out on top in all three categories. I couldn't be more excited to introduce this brand to the great people in Austin."

Club Features and Amenities

Each club will have an abundance of indoor courts with outdoor playing surfaces, and state-of-the-art technology throughout. In addition to the courts, the clubs will offer:



Advanced training and coaching sessions for all skill levels

Regular tournaments and leagues to foster competitive play

A pro shop stocked with the latest pickleball gear and apparel

Lounge areas for relaxation and socializing

Healthy snack bars to keep players energized Community and Engagement

Pickleball Kingdom and Jared Jolly are committed to building a strong community around these clubs. Plans for charity events, youth programs, and social gatherings are already underway, ensuring these clubs are more than just sports facilities – they're community hubs.

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom has established itself as the premier brand for indoor pickleball facilities across the United States. With a mission to grow the sport of pickleball and a commitment to providing top tier playing experiences, Pickleball Kingdom continues to set the standard in the industry.

About Jared Jolly

Married to his devoted wife, Pam, for over 27 years, their partnership extends beyond the personal realm into the professional, with Pam playing an integral role in Jared's various business endeavors. Their commitment to family is evident in their three children and one cherished grandson.

Jared and Pam have been active members of Shoreline Church in Austin for 28 years. Jared has also coached both club and high school soccer.

Media & Inquiry Contact:

COO Rob Streett

623-920-4477

[email protected]

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom