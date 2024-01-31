Trusaic Honored As A Silver Medal Winner At The 3Rd Annual Anthem Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Social impact awards program recognizes Megan Rapinoe partnership

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusaic announced today that it is a Silver Medal Winner in The 3rd Annual Anthem Awards, which honors purpose- and mission-driven work, for the company's partnership with USWNT soccer icon and human rights advocate, Megan Rapinoe. Trusaic's alliance with Rapinoe, who serves as the company's Chief Equality Officer, was recognized for Best Influencer Collaboration. Winners for the 3rd Annual Anthem Awards were announced on Tuesday, January 30th, 2024. View Trusaic's award-winning work here .

The Anthem Awards was launched in 2021 in response to the prevalence social good has taken within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards is defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Education, Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. The 3rd Annual competition received over 2,000 entries from more than 30 countries worldwide.

Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Members include:



Nicholas Thompson, CEO, The Atlantic;

Christina Swarns, Executive Director, Innocence Project;

Zarna Surti, Global Creative Director, Nike Purpose;

Maurice Mitchell, National Director, Working Families Party;

Lindsay Stein, Chief Purpose Office, Tombras;

Jennifer Lotito, President & Chief Operating Officer, (RED);

Lisa Sherman, President & CEO, The Ad Council;

Emily Barfoot, Global Brand Director Dove, Unilever;

Trovon Williams, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, NAACP; Roma McCaig, Senior VP of Impact, Clif Bar;

Michelle Egan, Chief Strategy Officer, NRDC;

Dinah-Kareen Jean, Senior Manager, Social Innovation, Etsy;

Sarah Kate Ellis, President & CEO, GLAAD;

Jad Finck, Vice President of Innovation & Sustainability, Allbirds;

Christopher Miller, Head of Global Activism Strategy, Ben & Jerry's; and Shayla Tait, Director of Philanthropy, The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation.

"Since launching the Anthem Awards in 2021, we've seen incredible change and growth in the impact sector," says Anthem Awards General Manager Patricia McLoughlin. "The work that we have received in the 3rd Annual Anthem Awards is game-changing. From innovative projects fighting climate change to impactful calls for equal rights across the globe and best-in-class CSR and ESG efforts- the Anthem Community is a bright light in our uncertain world."

About Trusaic

At Trusaic , we're on a mission to empower organizations to create a more equitable working world for all. We champion human potential through our industry leading technology platform and first-to-market partnerships and integrations, enabling organizations to achieve pay equity, foster a more diverse and inclusive workforce, hire economically disadvantaged individuals and ensure employee access to affordable healthcare.

Media Contact:

Matt Gotchy

[email protected]

213-814-5760

SOURCE Trusaic