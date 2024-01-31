Autonomix Medical, Inc. To Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell On Thursday, February 1, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THE WOODLANDS, TX., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the“Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced that the Company will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on Thursday, February 1, 2024 to celebrate the closing of its initial public offering and listing onto Nasdaq.



Lori Bisson, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix, will perform the honorary Nasdaq closing bell ringing ceremony to be held from 3:50 to 4:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the ceremony will be available at: . The Company's executive management team, Board of Directors, family members and other supporters will join in the ceremony.

Ms. Bisson commented,“It is an honor to recognize the incredible efforts of our team and the significant achievement of closing our IPO and listing on Nasdaq. Autonomix is pleased to join Nasdaq's prestigious community of innovative and growth-oriented companies. Our Nasdaq listing represents a pivotal moment in the growth of our Company and a significant corporate milestone leading to what we believe will be an exciting future for Autonomix.”

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company's first-in-class technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that has the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing our technology for pancreatic cancer pain, a condition that can cause debilitating pain and need an effective solution. However, our technology constitutes a platform with the potential to address dozens of indications, including in cardiology, renal denervation and chronic pain management across a wide disease spectrum.

For more information, visit autonomix and connect with the Company on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are“forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as 'should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.''

Although Autonomix Medical, Inc. (or Autonomix) believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the final offering statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 26, 2024. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

...