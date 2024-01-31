(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Chemicals And Materials Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The comprehensive analysis of the global electronic chemicals and materials market, highlighting substantial growth and ongoing technological advancements, sheds light on the expected upward trajectory of the market, with a forecast projecting robust expansion through 2024 and a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. Crucial insights into regional market dynamics, key drivers, and emerging trends are integral components of this newly released research publication.

The report delves deep into the electronic chemicals and materials marketspace, covering an array of products that are integral to the semiconductor industry, including wafers, atmospheric and specialty gases, and advanced materials like CMP slurries and pads. A surge in consumer electronics, coupled with technological breakthroughs, is identified as a key contributor to the market's historic and projected growth.

Notably, the Asia-Pacific region has emerged as a market leader, driving innovation and demand within the electronic chemicals and materials industry.



9.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2024 , indicating strong market growth

Market expansion to $75.37 billion by 2024

Accelerated growth anticipated with a projection of $110.46 billion by 2028 Technological advancements and strategic collaborations identified as key trends

The influence of connected devices and smart technology adoption, fueling demand for high-purity electronic chemicals and materials, is elaborately discussed in the report. Highlighted is the interplay between market growth and the rising use of connected devices, evident from statistical examples such as the explosive growth of connected device usage in India from 2019 to 2021.

An important aspect of the report is the emphasis on the crucial role played by semiconductors and related materials in the ongoing evolution of electronic applications. The importance of the semiconductor sector, with sales reaching an all-time high in 2022, underlines the significant impact and potential within the electronic chemicals and materials market.

Technological advancements are spotlighted, with recent developments by leading companies demonstrating the innovative spirit driving the market forward. Moreover, the report discusses strategic industry collaborations and their contributions to market growth, complementing detailed analyzes of regional dynamics and competitive landscapes.

With key players in the market, such as Air Liquide, Albemarle Corporation, and DuPont, making strategic moves to strengthen their market positions, the report presents a thorough analysis of market activities. These insights are invaluable for businesses looking to strategize effectively and understand the nuances of the electronic chemicals and materials market.

This research publication, with its in-depth inquiry into the electronic chemicals and materials industry's present state and expected market progression, endorses the strategic emphasis on comprehensive market understanding. The report's insights into factors driving market expansion, technological innovation, strategic industry partnerships, and anticipated future trends provide an instrumental resource for informed decision-making.

Companies Profiled



Air Liquide

Albemarle Corporation

Ashland

Entegris Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Merck Group

Fujifilm Electronic Materials

LG Chem

Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

Hitachi Chemical Co Ltd.

Sumitomo Bakelite Co Ltd.

BASF SE

Wacker Chemie AG

Huntsman Corporation

Kyocera Chemical Corporation

UBE Industries Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Showa Denko K.K.

Techspray a division of ITW

Indium Corporation

Henkel Adhesive Technologies

Atotech

Henkel Electronics

Materion Corporation Cabot Corporation

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900