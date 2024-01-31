Veteran ABC News Correspondent John Quiñones To Speak At The Immunization Partnership 2024 Annual Dinner

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Texas native and veteran journalist will weave current events into an engaging presentation on how to take action and create better, healthier communities

HOUSTON, TX, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Immunization Partnership (TIP), a statewide nonprofit committed to a healthy Texas, is proud to welcome San Antonio native and award-winning ABC News correspondent John Quiñones as its 2024 annual dinner speaker.

Quiñones is the host of“What Would You Do?,” a program that puts the TV viewer in the place of action. He will weave broadcast clips from the show into an engaging presentation about the significance of current events and how to affect change.

This special event, held Wednesday, June 5 at the Westin Riverwalk in San Antonio, precedes The Immunization Partnership's inaugural public health summit , The Intersection.

Event details: “What Would You Do? – The actions needed to create social, political, and systemic changes so we can better the health of our communities”

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Time: Private cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m.; dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Place: Westin Riverwalk, 420 W. Market St., San Antonio, TX 78205

Cost: $125 per person. This is a ticketed event and not included in the summit registration; spaces are limited

Tickets: Purchase here

About the featured guest:

John Quiñones is an ABC News correspondent who reports across“20/20,”“Nightline” and“Good Morning America” and serves as anchor for the show "What Would You Do?" During his 40-year tenure at ABC News, he has reported extensively on some of the biggest stories of our day, including the Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, who was brutally murdered and sparked a #MeToo movement in the military. He is an award-winning journalist, having been honored with several national Emmy Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (MALDEF), among others. A Texas native, Quiñones received a Bachelor of Arts in speech communications from St. Mary's University, San Antonio, and a master's from the Columbia School of Journalism.

About TIP

The Immunization Partnership advocates for disease prevention using an impactful network of vaccine champions who promote education and evidence-based public policy on the health benefits of childhood and adult vaccinations. TIP is a trusted resource for those who work to increase immunization rates, creating healthier communities.

