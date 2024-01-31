(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Operations Advisory Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Operations Advisory Market Observes Steady Expansion

The report emphasizes that the market, which stood at $281.52 billion in 2023, is projected to reach $292.29 billion in 2024, marking a 3.8% year-over-year growth rate. This growth trajectory is attributed to several dynamic factors including globalization, changes in market dynamics, and the escalation in economic volatility.

As industries continue to navigate the evolving business landscape, the Operations Advisory Global Market Report 2024 provides an in-depth analysis on the market growth, trends, and the forecast from 2023 through 2028. Significant expansion is anticipated as businesses respond to economic fluctuations, regulatory shifts, and a competitive global market.

Forecast Highlights Enhanced Growth through Technological Integration and ESG Compliance

Looking forward, the operations advisory market size is set to soar to $340.13 billion by 2028, flourishing at a CAGR of 3.9%. The report highlights trends fueling this growth such as digital transformation initiatives, increased emphasis on sustainability and ESG compliance, and the strategic optimization of supply chains.

Spotlight on Startups Driving Advisory Service Demand

Startups play a crucial role in bolstering market size, with the US seeing a notable rise in early entrepreneurial endeavors. As startups deal with a rapidly-changing economic environment, the need for expert operational advice is more evident than ever.

Emerging Digital Transformation Bolsters Market Opportunities

The swift pace of digital transformation across industries significantly contributes to the demand for operations advisory services. The US leads in digital technology adoption, a testament to the market's potential growth.

Technological Advancements Integrate with Operations Advisory

Innovations in technology are being eagerly adopted within this service sector. FTI Consulting's recent technological platform launch represents the industry's drive toward enhancing services with tech-based solutions.

Strategic Alliances Enhance Market Capabilities

The market witnesses a prominent trend of strategic partnerships, such as Bain & Company's collaboration with Schneider Electric, aimed at consolidating advisory offerings and supporting client goals in sustainability.

Multifaceted Industry Impact Envisaged across Regions and Sectors



Americas Lead: North America retained its position as the largest region in the strategy advisory market in 2023, with significant contributions across various industry verticals. Diverse Industry Applications: The report provides insights into different sectors benefiting from operations advisory services including aerospace, BFSI, IT & telecom, and retail, among others.

