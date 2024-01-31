Carltonone Restructures Leadership Team For New Platform Launch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CarltonOne restructures senior leadership team

Toronto's CarltonOne creates new eCommerce and Engagement divisions as the company readies for the launch of its new global PaaS solution.

- Rob Purdy, Founder & CEOTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CarltonOne Engagement, recognized as one of the top 50 most inspiring workplaces in North America, today announces senior leadership changes in preparation for launching the revolutionary new CarltonOne Platform in Spring 2024, and the reorganization of its core business into two divisions:. A new CarltonOne eCommerce team helps our partners and clients seamlessly conduct online transactions for anything, anywhere. With over 10 million rewards, our eCommerce store can be customized for maximum choice or curated for targeted campaigns. Flexible payment options enable friction-free checkout with Points, Credits, Cash, and Financial Services around the world.. A new CarltonOne Engagement team is responsible for helping our global partners and clients build and manage extraordinary employee recognition, sales & channel incentive and customer loyalty programs, incorporating our eCommerce rewards features.In anticipation of this reorganization, we are thrilled to announce the following key leadership promotions:. Adam Small, a 9-year veteran of CarltonOne, has been promoted to Executive Vice President Global Client Success, leading the unified Client Success teams in our new eCommerce and Engagement divisions. Adam served previously as Vice President Global Reward Solutions.. Kevin Mertens, who joined CarltonOne in 2008, has been promoted to Vice President, Engagement. Kevin will lead our new 16-person Engagement division that designs and implements programs for partners and direct clients internationally.. Melanie Corasaniti, an 8-year CarltonOne Client Success team member, has been promoted to Vice President, eCommerce, from Director of GRS Client Success. Melanie will enable our global partners to create and integrate powerful eCommerce and Rewards solutions.. Ken Welch, an 11-year CarltonOne Sales executive, has been promoted to Senior Director, Global Client Success for Channel Sales. In this pivotal role, Ken will help evangelize how the new CarltonOne Platform can empower channel partners to grow their business.. Kensel Tracy has joined CarltonOne as Global Gifting Product Manager to grow our innovative GCodes technology and expand our gifting products to more countries.. Paul Joyce has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing, leading an internal Design and Marketing team building global campaigns that engage our clients, partners, members and vendors. Paul joined CarltonOne in 2019, serving most recently as our Director of Marketing.. Andrew Kotowick recently joined CarltonOne as our Director of Global Training to enrich our partner and client Knowledge Center and create the CarltonOne University to accelerate learning.“As we launch our new CarltonOne PaaS solution globally, we are refocusing our business into two core divisions - eCommerce and Engagement,” CarltonOne founder and CEO Rob Purdy said.“Our new unified Client Success team, and strengthened Sales and Marketing divisions, prepare us to bring our Platform to market in Spring 2024. The CarltonOne Platform will enable companies to grow their ecommerce and engagement businesses faster and further with new tools, financial services, training, a developer center, marketplace and much more.”About CarltonOneCarltonOne offers the world's most powerful engagement platform for creating B2B employee recognition, customer loyalty, rewards, and sales/channel incentive programs. Recognized as one of the top 50 most inspiring workplaces in North America, CarltonOne helps our partners and clients operate programs with over 10 million rewards in over 185 countries. Every transaction on our platform fuels our Evergrow sustainability mission to fight climate change with a unique eco-action business model that is funding the planting of millions of trees every year. For more information, visit carltononeMedia ContactPaul Joyce, VP Marketing...

