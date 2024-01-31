BCR Cyber To Offer No-Cost ICE-T Training For EARN Maryland And SNAP Participants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

85% of Participants Who've Successfully Completed BCR Cyber ICE-T Training Have Landed Tech Jobs

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BCR Cyber , a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity training and job placement services, is conducting another no-cost Intrusion Countermeasure Education and Training Program (ICE-T) cohort scheduled to begin on April 1.This program is designed for Maryland-based individuals who are new to the cybersecurity industry which BCR Cyber provides at no cost to qualified participants under the Maryland Department of Labor's Employment Advancement Right Now (EARN) Program and the United States/Maryland Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program's Education and Training (SNAP) Program.This six-month course commences with CompTIA's A+, Network+, and Security+ training, and then continues with command line training and Security Operations Center (SOC) simulation training, utilizing BCR Cyber's proprietary cyber range (BCR Cyber Range).“Over 85% of the participants who have completed training with BCR Cyber have landed jobs. The average starting wage for people who've completed and are placed through our program is $22 per hour with some participants earning six-figures only a couple years later,” says Michael Spector, President, BCR Cyber.“The EARN and SNAP programs are tremendous launching points for creating careers in cybersecurity and IT, as well as for helping Maryland fill thousands of open cybersecurity positions. For anyone interested in a career in cybersecurity, these programs can be life-changing.”To review EARN and SNAP eligibility and to apply to the ICE-T cohort visit - apply/BCR Cyber is a proud grantee of EARN Maryland, which awards funding to strategic industry partnerships that comprise employers, non-profits, higher education institutions, local workforce development boards, and local governments. Based upon employer-identified training needs, partnerships provide education and skills training to unemployed and underemployed Marylanders. The program also includes career advancement strategies for incumbent workers, leading to a more highly skilled workforce in the state.Last year, Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced that the Maryland Department of Labor received an additional $2 million in grants to expand the EARN program. The 13 new awards enables more than 700 Marylanders to receive industry-driven occupational training and meaningful connections to employment opportunities offered by more than 200 participating employers and industry partner.BCR Cyber has established valuable strategic relationships with state and federal government IT departments, enabling them to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity training to their employees. By collaborating closely with these government entities, BCR Cyber helps in strengthening their cybersecurity posture and fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement.Additionally, BCR Cyber holds the exclusive responsibility of developing and conducting technical proficiency testing for third-party assessment organizations (3PAOs) as required by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). BCR Cyber testing ensures that these organizations meet the standards necessary to assess and authorize cloud service providers for federal agencies.About BCR CyberEstablished in 2017, BCR Cyber (formerly Baltimore Cyber Range) is dedicated to delivering exceptional training solutions to both government and commercial clients. BCR Cyber has trained thousands of individuals and successfully placed over 83 percent into employment. The BCR Cyber Range is the first such facility in the world specifically dedicated to workforce development in the cybersecurity sector. BCR Cyber provides trainees with the most advanced cybersecurity strategies and techniques in an environment that simulates real threats in real-time. The range's hands-on training encompasses cyber threat detection, compromise mitigation, and system remediation, and is complemented by placement services. For more information, visit .

