BESLER Achieves HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-Year (R2) Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BESLER announced that its key implemented systems have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

- Jonathan Besler, BESLER President & CEOPRINCETON, NJ, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BESLER, a market leader in revenue recovery and hospital reimbursement solutions , today announced that its key implemented systems have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's key implemented systems have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places BESLER in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.“This certification further enhances our ability to serve as a trusted, valuable ally for hospitals. We want our customers to feel assured of our ongoing commitment to protecting their organization's sensitive data as well as their patient data,” said Jonathan Besler, CEO and President of BESLER.“This certification is especially important now due to an increase in cybersecurity risks . Our HITRUST Certification validates the superior quality of our information risk management team and compliance programs,” said Wade Wright, Chief Technology Officer for BESLER.“HITRUST knows that without a sufficient level of reliability, an assurance report doesn't provide the requisite level of assurances as required to make important business decisions. That's why we focus on producing the highest quality reports available,” said Vincent Bennekers, Vice President of Quality, HITRUST.“The achievement of a HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification provides reliable assurances that BESLER is taking information risk management and compliance seriously.”About BESLERBESLER combines best-in-class healthcare finance expertise with proprietary technology to help hospitals improve revenue and reimbursement integrity. Over the last thirty-five years, our revenue recovery and reimbursement solutions have delivered more than $4 billion of additional revenue to hundreds of hospitals across the U.S. For more information, visit .###

