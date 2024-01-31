Digital Isolator Market Is Projected To Achieve A CAGR Of 12.55% To Reach US$624.889 Million By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The digital isolator market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.55% from US$273.159 million in 2021 to US$624.889 million by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the digital isolator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.55% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$624.889 million by 2028.The digital isolator market is propelled by the rising need for industrial automation, expansion in renewable energy sources, and an increasing demand for medical devices.A digital isolator is an electronic device designed to ensure electrical separation between two circuits while facilitating the transfer of digital signals between them. It finds common usage in scenarios where two circuits operate at distinct voltage levels or possess different grounding systems, necessitating the exchange of data or signals. Digital isolators serve diverse applications, spanning industrial automation, power electronics, medical devices, and telecommunications. One of the key advantages of digital isolators lies in their capacity to deliver galvanic isolation, ensuring the complete electrical separation of two circuits. Galvanic isolation proves crucial in situations where there is a risk of electrical noise, ground loops, or potential issues leading to errors, damage, or safety concerns. Employing various isolation techniques such as magnetic, capacitive, and optical coupling, digital isolators prioritize high reliability and optimal performance.In May 2023, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, commonly known as Toshiba, introduced the "DCL54xx01 Series," a set of high-speed quad-channel digital isolators. These isolators are characterized by a robust high common mode transient immunity (CMTI) of at least 100kV/μs and a rapid data rate of 150Mbps.Access sample report or view details:Based on type, digital isolators can be capacitive coupling, magnetic coupling, and giant magnetoresistive. The capacitive coupling segment is expected to experience moderate growth during the forecast period. Capacitive coupling represents a common digital isolator technology applied in diverse sectors, such as industrial automation, medical devices, and automotive systems. The expansion of the capacitive coupling digital isolator market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for electronic devices with minimal noise, the increased focus on renewable energy generation, and the imperative for heightened safety and security standards in the healthcare industry.The digital isolators market, categorized by material type, encompasses polymer-based, polyimide-based, and SiO2-based isolators. Polymer-based digital isolators find applications in various industries, offering enhanced electrical insulation and reliability. Polyimide-based isolators, known for their high-temperature resistance and mechanical strength, are deployed in challenging environments. SiO2-based isolators provide excellent thermal stability and are widely utilized in applications where temperature fluctuations are a critical factor. These different material types cater to diverse industry needs, contributing to the overall growth of the digital isolators market. Industries such as industrial automation, telecommunications, and medical devices leverage these material-specific isolators to ensure reliable and secure signal transmission while maintaining electrical separation between circuits. As the demand for digital isolators continues to rise across multiple sectors, innovations in material technology play a pivotal role in meeting specific application requirements and driving market expansion.The digital isolators market, segmented by application, includes gate drivers, DC/DC converters, ADCs (Analog-to-Digital Converters), USB, and other communication ports, as well as CAN isolation. Gate drivers play a crucial role in isolating high-voltage circuits in applications like power electronics and motor drives. DC/DC converters, vital for power supply applications, employ digital isolators to ensure electrical safety and signal integrity. Analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) benefit from digital isolators to maintain precision in data acquisition systems. USB and other communication ports utilize digital isolators to safeguard sensitive electronics from potential hazards. Additionally, CAN isolation is essential in automotive applications and industrial communication networks, where the isolation of communication lines is critical for reliable and secure data transmission. As these diverse applications underscore the importance of digital isolators in ensuring safety, signal integrity, and reliable performance, the market witnesses growth driven by the increasing adoption of these technologies across various industries.The digital isolator market is anticipated to witness consistent growth in the Americas throughout the forecast period, primarily fuelled by the growing demand for industrial automation and the expansion of the renewable energy sector. The United States stands out as a major contributor to this growth, driven by its widespread adoption of advanced technologies and the presence of key market players. The automotive industry is poised to play a significant role in propelling the digital isolator market forward in the Americas, given the increasing demand for electric vehicles and the necessity for high-voltage isolation in battery management systems. Furthermore, the medical sector emerges as another crucial end-user of digital isolators, seeking reliable and high-performance solutions for precise data acquisition and signal transmission. The continuous advancements in the Internet of Things (IoT) and the surge in smart homes and cities are also expected to create lucrative opportunities for the digital isolator market in the region.Major players in the digital isolator market are Monolithic Power Systems, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Vicor Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Analog Devices, Inc., and Infineon Technologies AG.The market analytics report segments the digital isolator market using the following criteria:.By TypeoCapacitive CouplingoMagnetic CouplingoGiant MagnetoresistiveoOthers.By Material TypeoPolymer-basedoPolyimide-basedoSiO2-based.By ApplicationoGate DriversoDC/DC ConvertersoADCsoUSB & Other Communication PortsoCAN IsolationoOthers.By GeographyoAmericas.USA.Canada.OthersoEurope Middle East and Africa.Germany.France.United Kingdom.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Texas Instruments Incorporated.Analog Devices, Inc..Skyworks Solutions, Inc..Vicor Corporation.Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC.STMicroelectronics.Infineon Technologies AG.Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd..Monolithic Power Systems, Inc..Renesas Electronics Corporation..Mornsun Guangzhou Science & Technology Co., Ltd.Explore More Reports:.Opto Isolator Market:.Optocoupler Market:.Isolator Box Glove Market:

