Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Serves Up New Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The fun doesn't stop there, brand announces new Love & Luck beer and pizza tour

BOULDER, CO, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom , a leading restaurant brand renowned for its fresh dough pizza and extensive craft beer selection, is turning up the pizza oven heat with exclusive deals for guests.Debuting January 31st, the new Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza featuring a ranch-based sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted chicken and bacon on fresh pizza dough and garnished with julienned green onions. Available in individual, medium and large sizes on one of 3 scratch made crusts or our cauliflower crust.“We are thrilled to invite our guests to try our new Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza beginning on January 31,” said Windi Cooper, Senior Director of Marketing for Old Chicago.“At Old Chicago, we're passionate about crafting fresh pies and offering brews that bring neighbors together, and we look forward to seeing our community enjoy our newest addition.”And because love and luck go together like pizza and beer, Old Chicago is thrilled to offer the Love & Luck Pizza and Beer Tour from January 31 through March 17 to all OC Reward members. To complete the tour, guests must make 12 purchases of any draft beer or the new Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza before March 17. Upon completion of the tour, members will receive a limited-edition Old Chicago-Luck + Love t-shirt. It's just one more way that OC Rewards is a slice above the rest.Available through the Apple App Store or Android Play Store, Old Chicago's application“OC REWARDS” allows customers to check in during their visit, participate in the Love & Luck Tour, order food for pick-up or delivery, find locations, collect rewards and more.For more information, including their menu and locations, visit or follow them on Facebook or Instagram. To join Old Chicago's loyalty program, visit rewards/ . To download the mobile app, visit the Apple App Store or Android Play Store and search for“OC Rewards”.ABOUT OLD CHICAGO PIZZA & TAPROOMOld Chicago Pizza & Taproom is a leader in the casual dining restaurant segment, specializing in the best local and regional craft beer, serving handcrafted pizza and distinctive taproom fare. Founded in 1976, the crave-able Old Chicago menu has played a complementary role to the vast craft beer selection, a concept differentiator to this day. With over 30 craft beers on tap, Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from across the globe. Old Chicago operates in 24 states with more than 72 restaurants nationwide.

