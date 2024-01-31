Bamboos Market Recent Developments Is Projected To Reach $99.8 Bn By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The bamboos market has witnessed significant growth in the past decade, owing to increase in construction and industrial activities in developed countries.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Bamboos Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Species (Moso bamboo, Bambusa vulgaris, Others), by Application (Gardening, Furniture, Construction, Industrial, Food): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The bamboos market size was valued at $65.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $99.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Bamboos are very versatile forest products and are extensively used for producing various consumer and industrial products. In addition, the increased focus of governments in cultivating bamboos in their respective countries is expected to drive demand for bamboos across different industries.

Commonly observed species of bamboos are moso bamboos, bambusa vulgaris, and few others. Among these, the bambusa vulgaris segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, owing to surge in demand from various end-user industries.

The bamboos market is mainly driven by rise in construction activities and growth of paper and pulp industries. Bamboo-based furniture industries are also positively influencing the bamboos industry. However, increase in popularity of cheaper alternatives to bamboo-based products, such as plastic and metal products, constraints the growth of the market.

In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global bamboos market, in terms of revenue, followed by LAMEA and North America. Moreover, the market in North America has grown with a significant CAGR, owing to growth in use of bamboos for gardening activities.

Furthermore, on the basis of application, the furniture segment is anticipated to grow rapidly, during the forecast period, owing to increased construction activities.

Top Players:

Key companies profiled in the bamboos market forecast report include Anji Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring Co. Ltd., BambooVision, Bamboo Australia Pty Ltd., Bamboo Village Company Limited, Dasso Group, EcoPlanet Bamboo, Kerala State Bamboo Corporation Limited, Moso International BV, Simply Bamboo Pty Ltd., and Smith & Fong Company.

Key Segments Based On:

By Species -

Moso bamboo

Bambusa vulgaris

Others

By Application -

Gardening

Furniture

Construction

Industrial

Food

By Region-

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

