Mining Lubricants Market Is Projected To Experience A CAGR Of 5.02% Throughout The Forecast Period

The mining lubricants market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the mining lubricants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.02% between 2021 and 2028.One of the key growth drivers to propel the mining lubricant market is the increasing demand for mining and metal commodities. The demand for metal and minerals is expected to display increase, especially in developing economies such as China and India, due to their developing infrastructure and expansion of manufacturing sectors. The increase in mining activities is expected to increase the demand for heavy-duty mining equipment, which requires high-performance lubricants for maximum optimisation of operations and performance. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation, the production levels of important minerals such as manganese ore, magnesite, gold, and coal accounted for 303 thousand tonnes, 10 thousand tonnes, 101 kg, and 739 lakh tonnes respectively in June 2023. This displays a positive growth from June 2022, which is a 27%, 21.6%, 18.8%, and 9.7% increase. The overall coal production, which is India's top mined resource, displayed a significant growth from 728.72 Mt in FY19 to 893.08 MT in FY23, which is an increase of 22.6%. This increase in growth can provide the necessary boost to the growth of the global mining lubricant market during the forecasted period.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the mining lubricant market. For instance, as of March 2023, Petro-Canada Lubricants announced the release of their synthetic all-season fluid that improves the performance of heavy-duty mining and construction equipment, dubbed PRODURO TO-4+ UHP. This product enhances system temperature , safely extends oil drain intervals, and increases equipment durability, helping mining operations in saving operation costs and supporting sustainability goals by prolonging electricity equipment.Access sample report or view details:The mining lubricant market, based on product type, is categorised into three types- mineral oil, synthetic mining, and bio-based mining. Mining lubricant is commonly used for the improvement and enhancement of mining machinery and equipment, helping increase efficiency and productivity.The mining lubricant market, based on application, is categorised into six types- bauxite mining, iron ore mining, coal mining, precious metals mining, rare earth mineral mining, and others. Lubricants used in mining help increase the production quantity of the minerals and reduce the time taken for the mining process.The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the mining lubricant market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market is the increasing production of minerals and mining activity. The mining lubricant market is expected to witness significant growth due to the United States being one of the largest consumers of mining lubricant, driven by the increase in growth of the mining industry in the region. As per the US Geological Survey conducted in 2023, the production of non-metallic minerals displayed an increase from 63% in 2010 to an estimate of 88% in 2022. This increase in the mining of minerals, which include metallic and non-metallic, can be linked to the increase in the requirement for mining lubricants, which are known to enhance production and improve the machinery used for mining.The research includes several key players from the mining lubricant market, such as Lubrication Engineers, Shell Global, Total Energies, Telko Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd., Castrol Ltd., Chevron Corporation, LUKOIL lubricants company, and Sinopec.The market analytics report segments the mining lubricant market using the following criteria:.By Product Type:oMineral OiloSynthetic MiningoBio-based Mining.By Application:oBauxite MiningoIron ore MiningoCoal MiningoPrecious Metals MiningoRare Earth Mineral MiningoOthers.By Geography:oNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.Lubrication Engineers.Shell Global.Total Energies.Exxon Mobil Corporation.Telko Ltd..Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd..Castrol Ltd..LUKOIL Lubricants company.Chevron Corporation.SinopecCompanies Profiled:.Dry Lubricant Market:.Lubricant Additives Market:.Heavy Equipment Lubricants Market:

